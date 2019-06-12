Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vulnerability Management: Authenticated Scanning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 02:34pm EDT

Authenticated scanning provides a deeper view of the vulnerabilities present, peeling back the layers of an environment to show the level of risk and, most importantly, where to prioritize remediation. An emphasis on authenticated scanning results in a more effective VMS solution.

What you will learn:

  • How authenticated scanning further enhances the ability to identify and prioritize remediation
  • How clients have used authenticated scanning to discover vulnerabilities that unauthenticated scanning would have missed
  • How authenticated scanning enhances the power of Secureworks Vulnerability Management service

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 18:33:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:22pOil tumbles on demand worries; stocks hit by trade and economic fears
RE
03:22pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Government reviews oil hedge rates after sudden fall in oil prices
AQ
03:21pINVESTMENT LATOUR : Clarification regarding ownership in Latour
AQ
03:21pAMAZON COM : Walmart Shares Zip Past Amazon.com
DJ
03:20pGradescope by Turnitin Recognized by SIIA as Best Science and STEM Instructional Solution
BU
03:19pCNO FINANCIAL : Announces Three Actuarial Appointments
PU
03:19pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Water Infrastructure Improvement Project Begins in Visalia
PU
03:19pSPRINT : Debuts Samsung Galaxy A50 this Friday for Just $10 Per Month – A Great Deal for Gifting to Dads and Grads
PU
03:19pCARTER VALIDUS MISSION CRITICAL REIT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:18pOil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOOHOO GROUP PLC : Zara owner Inditex shakes off chill with strong second quarter start
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT warns of steeper declines in cigarette sales, shares slip
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares slide as traders say top investor GBL to cut stake
4TESLA : TESLA : Shareholders Reject Changes in Firm's Governance
5Demand worries hurt oil, stocks fall on trade uncertainty

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About