Vulnerability Management: Authenticated Scanning

Authenticated scanning provides a deeper view of the vulnerabilities present, peeling back the layers of an environment to show the level of risk and, most importantly, where to prioritize remediation. An emphasis on authenticated scanning results in a more effective VMS solution.
What you will learn:
-
How authenticated scanning further enhances the ability to identify and prioritize remediation
-
How clients have used authenticated scanning to discover vulnerabilities that unauthenticated scanning would have missed
-
How authenticated scanning enhances the power of Secureworks Vulnerability Management service
