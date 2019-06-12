Log in
Vulnerability Management: Powerful Reporting

06/12/2019

Gathering data is just one part of the task. Effective reporting takes that raw data into a consumable story. When it is done right, powerful VMS reporting shows what vulnerabilities are present, how that ties into an organization's risk profile and, over time, illustrates the progressing of the program.

What you will learn:

  • How detailed reporting helps clients identify and prioritize remediation
  • How clients can avoid being overwhelmed by the vast amounts of data produced by a VMS solution
  • The importance of communicating the right information to the right internal audiences
  • How Secureworks Vulnerability Management service makes reporting easy

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 18:33:03 UTC
