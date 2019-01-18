Vulnerable Micro-Preemie Given Second Chance at Life Thanks to Volunteers' Gift of Touch

Five incredible California women were recognized this week for the
almost 600 hours they volunteered to give one micro-preemie the gift of
touch she needed to survive, develop and grow during the most important
weeks of her life.
Born addicted, premature at only 24 weeks and with her eyes fused shut,
Skai weighed just over a single pound. Skai was transferred to the more
comprehensive Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at El Camino
Hospital in Mountain View, California. After a few weeks, parental
rights were relinquished and without family to step in and provide the
human touch premature infants need to continue developing and growing,
her chances for survival were poor.
That’s when five fairy godmothers appeared. To help stimulate Skai’s
growth, four El Camino Hospital employees and one hospital volunteer,
gave their personal time to provide modified skin-to-skin contact for at
least two hours a day, seven days a week for six weeks. They never
missed a day.
“This was a tremendous effort by these volunteers to help Skai thrive
and grow,” says Jody Charles, clinical manager of NICU at El Camino
Hospital’s Mountain View campus. “In the beginning, Skai was so tiny and
fragile it took four NICU staff members to safely remove her from the
incubator and place her on the cuddler for modified skin-to-skin
contact.”
The “cuddlers” or volunteers were Suann Schutt, Denise Robb, Ashlee
Fontenot, Holly Holland and Susan Bukunt. All were reunited with Skai
for a celebration this week as the El Camino Hospital Board of Directors
honored the volunteers and her care team. Skai’s parents, Lisa Cotterall
and Tina Pendleton, who adopted Skai in late 2018, believe this cuddling
by the volunteers saved Skai’s life. Lisa and Tina are active foster
parents and have been a part of Skai’s life since October 2017, while
she was still in the NICU. According to the couple, shortly after the
volunteers started the daily ritual, Skai began to thrive and made
marked improvements.
Today, Skai, named for “the sky is the limit,” is a healthy and happy
15-month old toddler.
“To volunteer their personal time - almost 600 hours among them - on top
of work and their own family commitments, makes these ladies Skai’s true
fairy godmothers,” said Lisa Cotterall. “They are the reason she’s here
today, and I hope each and every one of them know and feel our
gratitude.”
