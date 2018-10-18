Vuzix Announces November Release Date for its Blade Smart Glasses Commercial Edge Product

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company is ready to launch the Blade Edge commercial edition release of the Vuzix Blade® Smart Glasses and expects to starts shipments the first week of November 2018.

Previous to this, Vuzix launched the Blade Developers and Edge programs designed for software developers in order to give them early access to the beta units. Recently Vuzix launched the Developer Center to enable Vuzix Blade partners and customers to access a diverse set of resources for developing applications on the Blade. Some of the many resources include sample code for utilizing the various Blade Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) related to the camera, microphone, photos, sensors, gestures and a growing set of many others.

The first commercial release of Vuzix Blade will include Blade Edge SDK version 5 commercial edition, which will allow enterprise customers to take advantage of communication link between iOS and Android devices; including smart phones and tablets; and the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses. Additional functionality included in Blade Edge SDK version 5 commercial edition includes the Vuzix Blade companion app; email, messages, media player control, as well as user-specified application notifications between the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses and a paired iOS or Android device.

The Vuzix Blade Companion App links the user's phone to the Blade allowing Vuzix Blade users to leave their phone in their pockets while using many applications of the phone. From basic messaging, to alerts across the Companions device apps, the Blade displays information and communicates to the user what's happening on their phones. Configurable by the user the smart phones status and communications just float, always available and hands free, through the display of the Blade. The Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses are currently certified to ship into North America, Canada and Europe; additional certifications for several new countries worldwide are in process.

"Vuzix has been seeding developers and enterprise customers with Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses over the last few months and the feedback we have received from our community of customers has been very encouraging," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Vuzix team of software engineers has put together an incredible Blade Edge commercial edition SDK for our customers to begin leveraging new functionality, porting over existing enterprise applications and opening up communication links directly between connected Android and iOS devices and the Vuzix Blade to deliver new hands-free content and productivity tools for consumer facing business applications. Vuzix continues to work diligently on the next Vuzix Blade General release for both consumers and business, which will include an expanded software suite and services as well as retail packaging and accessories. It is expected to be released in January 2019."

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 62 patents and 71 additional patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2018 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK and Tokyo, Japan.

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Blade commercial launch and its products features and benefits, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry.

