Vuzix Blade Facial Recognition Capabilities for Security Operations to be Showcased at the Global Security Exchange

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses will be showcased, along with NNTC's iFalcon Face Control Mobile and VisionLabs' AI-powered recognition engine, at Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2019 in Chicago on September 8-12. GSX is a premier security conference and expo that brings together security professionals from all major market verticals worldwide.

iFalcon Face Control Mobile, the world's first fully autonomous mobile face recognition system, can work without connecting to an external datacenter, bringing face recognition capabilities whenever and wherever its needed. Currently, iFalcon Face Control Mobile is being used by public safety organizations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (the "GCC"), an alliance of six countries in the Arabian Peninsula that includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses are used with the iFalcon system to screen crowds to match faces against a database of violators, missing people or suspects. Once there is a match, the solution retrieves relevant information from the database and instantly sends a visual alert to the user via the Blade's display. iFalcon runs on an algorithm by VisionLabs, which is in the top three in terms of the recognition quality according to global ratings such as the Face Recognition Vendor Test compiled by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST FRVT) and Labelled Faces in the Wild.

"The iFalcon system paired with the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses provides up to eight hours of continuous operation and the portable database can store over one million unique faces," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer. "Due to a fast recognition speed of 15 faces per video frame in less than a second, the system proves effective in crowded environments, including but not limited to sports facilities, public events, transportation hubs and shopping malls."

The Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses will be on display and demonstrated with iFalcon Face Control Mobile at the VisionLabs stand located in the South Building, Level 3 - Exhibit Hall A – #271.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 146 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About VisionLabs

VisionLabs is one of the world-leading visual recognition companies, developing cross-platform facial recognition solution scaled for controlled (biometric authentication and identity assurance) and uncontrolled (retail, Smart Cities, and public safety) scenarios.

About NNTC Company

NNTC is a solution provider, software developer and training services company established in 2015 in Dubai (UAE). The company focuses on innovations and digital transformation projects in the highly demanded areas such as Face Recognition and Video Analytics, VR and AR, AI & Robotics, Internet of Things, Drones and Building Information Modeling. NNTC is serving some of the largest government and private entities in the GCC region and have earned a reputation of a trusted solution provider and innovative technology expert. For more information, visit NNTC website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and eventual sales opportunities with VisionLabs and NNTC Company and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

