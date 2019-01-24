Vuzix Expands Market Access for Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses to 35 Countries with the Addition of Japan

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that its Blade Smart Glasses recently received certification for sale in Japan, bringing the list of certified and approved countries worldwide to 35.

Production levels of the Vuzix Blade AR Smart Glasses continue to ramp with steadily improving yields; with management's production target capacity of 2000 units per month expected to be achieved by the end of Q1. As part of Vuzix' expanding waveguide production capabilities, the Company will phase in additional production capacity during 2019 for OEM-related smart glasses and waveguide projects commensurate with increased unit demand from expected project customers.

"The Vuzix Blade received a great reception at CES 2019 with thousands of booth visitors that ranged from the C-Suite of major consumer brands and corporations to strategic partners from around the world," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "The assortment of hands-on Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses demonstrations at CES 2019, including the 'Day in the Life with Vuzix Blade', provided an opportunity for attendees to understand how Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses can deliver content, alerts and information to consumers without taking their phones out of their pockets. As a direct result of these CES demonstrations, some of the largest wireless carriers in the world across North America, Europe and Asia have shown strong interest in deploying our waveguide and smart glass technologies and products for their wireless networks in the near future and see its ability to drive cellular services, including 5G, and provide a competitive advantage."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 144 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, Barcelona, Spain and Tokyo, Japan.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to these new technology demonstrations and innovations, the success of CES 2019 and many business opportunities it has created, the features and performance of the Company's products and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

