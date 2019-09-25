Vuzix Invited by MobiledgeX, hubraum, T-Mobile Poland and Deutsche Telekom to Participate in Upcoming European Hackathons

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the Company has been invited to participate in the MobiledgeX Edge Experience Hackathon on September 27-28 in Krakow, Poland and the hubraum CloudXR Hackathon on October 18-20 in Berlin, Germany.

The MobiledgeX Edge Experience Hackathon is being organized by T-Mobile Poland and MobiledgeX. MobiledgeX is an edge computing company founded by Deutsche Telekom AG that is building a marketplace of edge resources and services that will connect developers with the world's largest mobile networks to power the next generation of applications and devices. The hackathon will be hosted in Poland by hubraum, a tech incubator of Deutsche Telekom.

As part of the MobiledgeX Edge Experience Hackathon, Vuzix will be supporting more than 100 developers who will be tasked with creating applications across three challenge verticals: multi-player gaming, real-time video analytics and industrial AR. Developers will get access to edge infrastructure that is already supporting applications across XR, gaming, robotics, and other fields to offer immersive and pervasive experiences.

As part of the hubraum CloudXR Hackathon, Vuzix will be supporting more than 120 developers who will be tasked with building and designing cloud-based XR applications focused on sports and entertainment, assistance and navigation, science and education and healthcare. At the conclusion of the event, teams are expected to present working prototypes for judging.

Edge computing enables applications to run in the cloud with extremely low latency between the smart glasses' CPU and the cloud. As data and information is processed on the edge, interactive experiences are relayed almost instantly from the cloud to the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses. Because the Vuzix Blade features see through waveguide optics that allow wearers to be connected to the digital world without losing sight of the real world, it is an ideal solution to show off the power of edge and cloud computing.

"It's a privilege to be able to work closely with cutting-edge industry leaders such as MobiledgeX, hubraum, T-Mobile Poland and Deutsche Telekom to challenge and support developers across Poland and Germany during these upcoming hackathons," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 146 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About MobiledgeX Inc.

MobiledgeX Inc. is building a marketplace of edge resources and services that will connect developers with the world's largest mobile networks to power the next generation of applications and devices. MobiledgeX is an edge computing company founded by Deutsche Telekom AG and headquartered in San Francisco, California. MobiledgeX Media Center: https://mobiledgex.com/about/press-releases

