Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vuzix Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Business Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 12:01pm EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products, is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled a conference call on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) to review its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Date: Friday, March 15, 2019
Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)
Dial-in Number for U.S. and Canadian Callers: 877-709-8150 
Dial-in Number for International Callers (Outside of the U.S. and Canada): 201-689-8354

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation)

Participating on the call will be Vuzix Chief Executive Officer and President Paul Travers and Chief Financial Officer Grant Russell, who will discuss operational and financial highlights for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call time. Participants can also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

A replay will be available for 30 days starting on March 15, 2019, at approximately 10:00 AM (ET). To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13688551.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 144 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, Barcelona, Spain and Tokyo, Japan.  For more information, visit Vuzix websiteTwitter and Facebook pages.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,
Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-financial-results-and-business-update-300808625.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:32pJOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12:32pSHUROOQ : Partners with Shaza Hotels For Management of Sharjah Collection Retreats
BU
12:30pFACEBOOK : takes down fake accounts in UK, Romania
RE
12:30pSTERICYCLE ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS : Continues Strategic Partnership With Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA)
BU
12:30pInvestigation of Bridgepoint Education Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
12:30pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OneMain Direct Auto Receivables Trust 2019-1
BU
12:29pFreestone Resources Announces Recent Major Positive Developments and Agreements
BU
12:29pBANK OF PHILIPPINE ISLANDS : New DBP head vows to sustain development initiatives
AQ
12:29pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Akorn, Inc. - AKRX
PR
12:28pMICROSOFT : Comedian/actor Joel McHale to play ‘Devil May Cry 5' on next Xbox Sessions
PU
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.