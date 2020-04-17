Vuzix Supports Customer Education and Evaluation Through the Availability of New White Papers and Webinar Replays

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the availability of a series of new white papers on the Company's website, in addition to a series of replays of recently conducted webinars.

The new white papers are designed to provide prospective customers with detailed overviews of Vuzix smart glasses products and usage in telemedicine, remote support and field service, manufacturing and worker training, and warehousing and logistics. White paper downloads can be accessed through the following links:

Smart Glasses Use in Telemedicine

Smart Glasses Use in Enterprise Remote Support and Field Service

Smart Glasses Use in Enterprise Warehousing and Logistics

Smart Glasses Use in Manufacturing

Smart Glasses Use in Worker Training

Additionally, Vuzix has been conducting an ongoing series of webinars with partners and connection solutions that cover topics including remote support, telemedicine and teleteaching. Webinar replays can be accessed via this link.

"With COVID-19 driving global interest in remote support and telemedicine solutions, Vuzix has seen an inbound surge in customer inquiries. These white papers offer an efficient way for prospective users to quickly get up to speed on these usage cases and the webinars, for which we have seen growth of 300% in the level of session participation since we started, provide recordings of live hands-on demonstrations of our products and partner solutions in action," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 150 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses products, contents of referenced whitepapers, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-supports-customer-education-and-evaluation-through-the-availability-of-new-white-papers-and-webinar-replays-301042889.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation