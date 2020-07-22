Vuzix and ProGlove Partner to Offer a Combined Hands-Free Scanning Solution to Streamline Workflows for Enterprise Customers

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company has formalized a collaborative partnership and resale relationship with ProGlove, an industry wearables leader, to bring together a combined product solution to address the growing need for greater efficiency and safety in industries spanning retail, transportation, logistics and manufacturing. The combined solution, consisting of ProGlove's MARK product family of wearable barcode scanners and Vuzix' latest smart glasses for business, offers enterprise users a seamless experience, secure flow of information, increased user comfort and productivity gains.

Barcode scanning is an important function for stock movement tracking and documenting process steps to ensure traceability through the supply chain and manufacturing floor. With this Vuzix collaboration, ProGlove provides a classic example of technology built around the human worker, providing a next-generation scanning solution that is easy to deploy, reliable in use, and dramatically cuts scanning time and picking errors through refined worker feedback.

ProGlove's worker feedback provides a combination of haptic, visual and audio signals to confirm correct picks and identify wrong picks when items are scanned. As a personal wearable, it is a safer solution compared to handheld scanners because hands remain free with full dexterity. The company's MARK family is in use at some of the world's most renowned global industrial brands such as BMW, Bosch, and Lufthansa Technik. BMW recently published a video showcasing the synergistic integration between ProGlove and Vuzix Smart Glasses. The MARK product family is roughly the size of a matchbox and is integrated into a glove, making it one of the world's lightest, smallest and ergonomic wearable barcode scanners.

"We are eager to build an ecosystem for the benefit of our customers," commented Andreas Koenig, CEO at ProGlove. "Vuzix' outstanding smart glasses and AR applications make it an excellent fit for this quest. Whether it is about training scenarios or providing additional information for human workers out in the field or on the shop floor, I am sure this partnership will dramatically increase the reach and possibilities of our joint product offering."

"Vuzix is very excited to partner with ProGlove to combine industry leading wearable technologies into a completely hands-free product offering for the enterprise worker across a number of key verticals including retail, warehousing, manufacturing and logistics," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 166 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About ProGlove

ProGlove builds the lightest, smallest, and toughest barcode scanners in the world, connecting workers to actionable information. More than 500 renowned organizations in manufacturing, production, logistics, and retail use these smarter workforce solutions. ProGlove was founded in December 2014 after winning the Intel "Make it Wearable" Challenge in Silicon Valley and is backed by growth-focused investors Summit Partners, DICP, and Bayern Capital. ProGlove employs 200 people from over 40 countries with offices in Munich, Chicago, and Belgrade. The World Economic Forum named ProGlove a Technology Pioneer in 2020. More information is available at www.proglove.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our current and future business relationships and revenue opportunities with ProGlove, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

