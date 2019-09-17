Vuzix to Participate in the First Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerate Event

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today is announcing that the Company has been invited by Qualcomm® to participate in the first Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerate event taking place in San Diego, CA on September 17-18.

The two-day event will bring together city leaders from various cities around the USA; key officials from various departments such as transportation, education, public safety and security; and technology solution providers to discuss the latest technological advancements and deployments in a variety of smart city projects. The event will also connect ODMs, OEMs and ISVs that are using Qualcomm silicon, as well as module partners, wireless carriers and other ecosystem partners.

"Vuzix is honored to be participating in Qualcomm's first Smart Cities Accelerate event," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "Vuzix Smart Glasses are designed to bring digital connect and information into the real world to drive on the job efficiencies and improve safety for connected workers and smart cities alike. Smart cities is an emerging market vertical that showcases not only the value proposition of Vuzix' wearable technology, but also its growth potential, especially around public safety and security."

Vuzix will be showcasing the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR1 Platform during the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerate event.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm AI Engine are products Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 146 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to our business relationship with Qualcomm and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

