Vyne Named to Inc. Magazine's List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies -- the Inc. 5000 List

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyne, the recognized leader in secure health information exchange for medical and dental providers, announced today that the company has, for the 11th straight year, been honored by Inc. magazine on its 37th annual Inc. 5000 list, ranking at #2923. The annual Inc. 5000 list recognizes the nation’s fastest-growing private companies and represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“Being recognized by Inc. for our leadership position in the medical and dental markets proves Vyne’s commitment to continuous innovation in the health IT space,” said Lindy Benton, president and CEO of Vyne. “For the last 11 years, it has been a privilege to receive this prestigious honor, which is not one we accept lightly. We understand that it would not be possible to achieve this recognition without the ongoing support of our loyal clients. Every year, we work to solve their challenges and they reward us with their loyalty.”



Vyne solutions give health systems, dental practices, and insurance plans and payers the ability to exchange health information in a compliant manner to improve their revenue cycle management processes. The company’s Trace platform for health systems and its FastAttach service for dental practices remain the leading software in their respective categories and have helped Vyne maintain its presence on the Inc. 5000 list.



Since the previous Inc. 5000 list, Vyne has accomplished several major milestones, including: becoming HITRUST CSF Certified -- meaning its solutions meet key healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing sensitive private healthcare information; launching the Vyne Exchange Platform for payers; and just last month, introducing the new Vyne Connect encrypted email solution to dental practices.



Inc. 5000 MethodologyThe 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2017. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2017. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.



Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent.



“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it is unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice,” said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives.”



Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.



About VyneVyne is the industry leader in secure health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management. The company's robust technology platform facilitates the electronic capture, storage and submission of healthcare data in any form – voice, fax, image, data or electronic document. Vyne's proven solutions connect disconnected data to close gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. Outcomes include improved financial strength, operational performance and patient experience for medical and dental providers and payers. For more information, visit www.vynecorp.com.



About Inc. MediaFounded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

