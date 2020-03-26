Vyripharm Biopharmaceuticals : Is in the Development Stage of a Novel Integrated Theranostic Approach for the Treatment of Viral Infections Such as COVID-19

Vyripharm Biopharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Vyripharm Enterprises, LLC, which is a privately held company located in the Texas Medical Center in Houston Texas, announced today that it will repurpose the development of a novel theranostic platform for the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of viral infections such as SARS, MERS and COVID-19.

This theranostic approach will use radiopharmaceuticals for detection and diagnosis with the ability to incorporate combination therapies to interrupt the replication of the virus. This drug platform will integrate anti-viral and anti-CB1 antagonist analogues for nuclear medicine imaging applications. The therapeutic application will begin with a CB1 antagonist, an anti-viral therapeutic formulation and followed by a short course of radiotherapeutic regimen in combination or in a dose-related response manner. The company considers that the drug platform will represent a novel theranostic technology which will establish a precision medicine therapeutic intervention that will be inexpensive and lead to more accurate diagnosis, treatment and evaluation of viral infections. Vyripharm believes that this approach may have the potential to be a dominant novel application tool for the early diagnosis, monitoring, evaluation and treatment of coronavirus.

With the COVID-19 outbreak being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) as of March 11, 2020 there is a critical need for an efficient approach for both diagnosis and treatment. Our company recognized that looking at existing drugs that treat related viral infections would provide a timely approach to developing an effective treatment.

Recently published (Wang et al., Cell Research, 2020, 30:269-271) data demonstrated that the combination of existing drugs remdesivir and chloroquine effectively inhibits COVID-19 in vitro. Wang et al. also tested other known antiviral drugs, including Penciclovir, for COVID-19 inhibition and demonstrated some antiviral activity which further bolstered us to revisit our own technology. However, our technology will also allow for monitoring and assessing viral interaction in the cell through clinical imaging while utilizing its therapeutic potential either alone or in combination with another antiviral. Likewise, our technology can be applied to the remdesivir and chloroquine combination allowing for an array of treatment regimens that may best suit varying COVID-19 patient profiles along with potentially developing broad spectrum approach to treating viruses generally.

The COVID-19 outbreak is still ongoing and multiple approaches for addressing this pandemic are greatly needed. Control measures, including sealing off large cities, closing borders and confining people to their homes, were instituted to prevent a wide spread of the virus. These quarantine measures are necessary to prevent even more catastrophic outbreaks but are not sustainable indefinitely. It is clear that finding an effective antiviral treatment and developing a vaccine are still vital but remains a significant challenge before the nation at this present time. Vyripharm is eager and will continue to develop innovative technology towards that end.

About Vyripharm Biopharmaceuticals

Vyripharm is a biopharmaceutical firm focused in neurological disorders and cancer. Our mission is the integration of traditional medicine with alternative medicine. The company has patents in sectors such as Regulatory Testing, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostic Drugs, Bioinformatics, Medical Informatics, Monitoring Technology, and Drug Delivery Systems. The company holds exclusive licenses, issued patents, patents pending and trademarks.

