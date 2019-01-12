W.Africa currency bloc members aim to issue $4.82 bln in debt in 2019

The total for 2018 was less than the 3.007 trillion CFA francs originally forecast, mostly because of lower than expected debt issuances by Ivory Coast and Mali, said Oulimata Ndiaye, issues operations manager of UMOA-Titres.

The eight-nation Economic and Monetary Union of West Africa (UEMOA) comprises Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Mali, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal, Niger and Togo. They share a regional central bank, the BCEAO, and the CFA franc currency, which is pegged to the euro.

($1 = 565.450 CFA francs)

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Aaron Ross and Sandra Maler)