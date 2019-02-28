W.E. Donoghue announces the appointment of Robert Shea to Co-Chief Investment Officer

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC, a leader in active tactical investing, with $2.6 billion assets under management or advisement (as of December 31, 2018), today announced the appointment of Robert Shea as Co-Chief Investment Officer. In this role, Mr. Shea will join John Forlines III in driving the investment research and capabilities of W.E. Donoghue.

Since the acquisition of JAForlines Global in December 2017, W.E. Donoghue has been finding great and new ways to integrate the robust investment research produced by the research team lead by both Mr. Forlines and Mr. Shea with the existing investment capabilities used within the rules-based Power Investment strategies.

"Bob has worked very closely with John in the past, and their unique perspectives and expertise in evaluating the financial markets complement each other amazingly well. Adding Bob as Co-CIO makes sense as we look to grow on the successes we've already had with both our rules-based and global allocation strategies," said Jeffrey Thompson, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Shea brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the role as a former partner at Goldman Sachs, where he spent 14 years as a partner in charge of cash equity and sector-based proprietary trading. Additionally, he served as a member of Goldman's Equity Division Risk and Global Trading Committees. Mr. Shea was also a member of NASDAQ's Quality of Markets Committee. Prior to joining JAForlines Global, he was a founder and CIO of AsiaSource Capital, a boutique investment firm focused on Greater China.

About W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC ("W.E. Donoghue") is a tactical investment firm that has specialized in active risk-managed portfolios since 1986. In December 2017, W.E. Donoghue acquired JAForlines Global ("JFG"), an investment management company that specialized in risk-managed global tactical strategies. The combined firm has approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management and under advisement in mutual fund, VIT, and separately managed account assets as of December 31, 2018.

W.E. Donoghue offers its strategies through its rules-based Power product series and their JAForlines Global Tactical Allocation Portfolios. The W.E. Donoghue Power line of strategies utilizes technical indicators to recognize shifts in market momentum and leverages proprietary tactical signals within custom indices to help preserve capital in down trending markets and seeks to offer a stronger client-centric risk-adjusted return stream over a full market cycle. The JAForlines Global Tactical Allocation strategies employ fundamental research with a top-down macro global orientation and are designed to lower volatility while striving to produce long-term capital appreciation.

For more information about W.E. Donoghue, please visit the company's websites at www.donoghue.com and www.jaforlines.com.

Media Contacts

Gene Kim

Director of Marketing

W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC

One International Place

Suite 2920

Boston, MA 02110

(857)-317-3741

gkim@donoghue.com

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/we-donoghue-announces-the-appointment-of-robert-shea-to-co-chief-investment-officer-300804468.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE W.E. Donoghue & Co., LLC