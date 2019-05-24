W&O : Announces the award of contract for supply of valve systems for Eastern Shipbuilding Group- U.S. Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- W&O, a global supplier to the marine and upstream oil and gas markets for pipe, valves, and fittings, valve automation, and engineered solutions, is pleased to announce that they have been awarded a subcontract from Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) for the United States Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutters (OPC). W&O was selected as the major supplier of valves on board this new ship class.

The Offshore Patrol Cutter is the U.S. Coast Guard's largest shipbuilding program. The U.S. Coast Guard's current contract calls for Eastern Shipbuilding Group to build up to 9 OPC's to replace the medium endurance cutters.

"W&O is very proud to be selected as a major supplier to Eastern Shipbuilding Group," says Debbie Garner, Gulf Coast Regional Manager. "We believe our experience on naval and commercial vessels as a proven supplier of manual and automated valves has allowed us to be successful with this project. This project represents years of development our team has put into this product line. This project will be handled by our Mobile, Alabama branch, where the state-of-the-art valve automation facility has successfully delivered thousands of motor operated valves to the shipbuilding industry over the last 10 years."

The new Offshore Patrol Cutters will be built at Eastern Shipbuilding Group's facility in Panama City, Florida. Construction activities began in 2018.

About W&O

Founded in 1975, W&O is one of the world's largest suppliers of pipe, valves, fittings as well as actuation and engineered solutions to the maritime and upstream oil & gas industries. Serving a variety of customers, W&O operates a worldwide network of 18 strategically located branches from its corporate headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, visit www.wosupply.com.

About Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Established as a "fishing vessel" shipyard in 1976, Eastern Shipbuilding has since expanded its capabilities and is now one of the leading innovators in the marine industry. Eastern Shipbuilding can fulfill any type of custom vessel request, large or small. Today, Eastern Shipbuilding's portfolio includes over 350 vessels and has become one of the most diversified vessel construction companies with its state-of-the-art production line and fabrication process. To learn more about Eastern Shipbuilding Group, visit www.easternshipbuilding.com.

SOURCE W&O