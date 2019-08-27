Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

W2O : Taps Dan Linton to Lead Expanded Global Data Privacy Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 08:04am EDT

Firm’s Growing Capability Addresses Security, Data Protection Liability Facing Organizations and Brands

W2O, the leading independent provider of analytics-driven, digital-first marketing communications to the healthcare sector, today announced that Dan Linton will lead an expanded global data privacy group. In the newly created role of Global Data Privacy Lead, Linton will work with his team to utilize W2O’s preeminent analytics experts to provide the firm’s clients with innovative solutions based on the latest privacy regulations and guidance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005196/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Since the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the most important change in data privacy regulation in 20 years, was enacted in May 2018, W2O’s clients have leveraged Linton’s expertise as a bridge between digital data and their companies and legal teams. In addition to continuing to provide clients with strategic counsel regarding GDPR, Linton will conduct privacy trainings, implement website cookie management and consent technology platforms, and develop privacy-by-design products and services for the firm and its clients.

Linton has more than 20 years of experience in marketing sciences and digital analytics on the agency and client side. Before joining W2O, he was Global Digital Analytics Manager for Intel Corporation. He holds several certifications from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) for both the United States and Europe, including Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) and Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP).

“W2O possesses a deep understanding of the full environment facing organizations and brands from a privacy and security standpoint. With our complete and holistic marketing communications mix featuring analytics and strategy, we provide a robust process for gathering, analyzing and translating data into precise communications with ‘privacy built in,’ making it easier to clear internal legal hurdles without sacrificing project effectiveness,” said Linton. “We fundamentally believe that taking a proactive approach to data privacy is good for brands and marketers alike, and we are bringing new solutions to clients so they can achieve their goals via data privacy protection, transparency and trust.”

A number of third-party studies have validated the need to incorporate GDPR into strategy and planning. For example:

  • According to the CMO Council Study, three in four marketers say GDPR will increase transparency into customer data, which makes customers feel more at ease and builds trust. The study also found that marketers from organizations that took the lead in preparing to meet and exceed GDPR data standards noted increased trust and engagement levels with customers.
  • A recent study from Cisco indicated that brands that take a proactive approach to managing data based on existing privacy regulations will experience mitigated losses from data breaches, operational efficiency, reduced sales delays, a greater valuation from investors, and increased engagement and relevance from key stakeholders.

“The regulatory environment in the United States is only getting more complex, with individual state legislation being proposed with some regularity – not to mention the prospects of potential congressional action, which has been long debated,” said W2O Founder and CEO Jim Weiss. “In his new role, Dan will be a critical advisor to our clients as he has the necessary credentials to work with our firm-wide leadership on establishing an industry-leading approach to data management. Dan and his team will not only help the firm and our clients navigate that complex ecosystem but also serve as internal counselors to our account teams, which are consistently on the front lines with clients working to comply with the latest privacy legislation.”

About W2O

Founded by Jim Weiss in 2001, W2O is the leading independent provider of analytics-driven, digital-first marketing services and communications to the healthcare sector. W2O applies proprietary analytics models, methodologies and approaches in a digital world to design precise communications and marketing strategies to deliver sustained business results. W2O maintains 15 offices across the United States and in Europe.

For more information, please visit www.w2ogroup.com.

Follow W2O on Twitter
Follow W2O on LinkedIn
Follow W2O on Facebook


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:23aElemica Introduces Electronic Proof of Delivery Mobile App
GL
08:21aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08:21aFirst Citrus Bank Named One of the Top 200 Community Banks in the Nation and a 2019 Small Business of the Year Finalist
GL
08:20aDOWG FOUR : Downing FOUR VCT plc - Offer for Subscription Extension
AQ
08:20aHAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
08:20aHAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Earnings call on 2019 half-year figures on Friday, 30 August 2019, 11:00 (CEST)
EQ
08:20aHamilton Thorne Reports Financial and Operational Results for the Quarter-Ended June 30, 2019
GL
08:18aMILAN LASER HAIR REMOVAL : Now Open in the Nashville Metro Area
PR
08:17aConstellis earns 2020 military friendly® employer designation
GL
08:16aECHOSTAR : Axesat to Offer Hughes Satellite Services to Enterprise Customers in Colombia
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
3CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ
4POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share
5MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: 'Notice of allowance' for US patent application in respect of combination therapies u..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group