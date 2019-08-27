W2O : Taps Dan Linton to Lead Expanded Global Data Privacy Group

Firm’s Growing Capability Addresses Security, Data Protection Liability Facing Organizations and Brands

W2O, the leading independent provider of analytics-driven, digital-first marketing communications to the healthcare sector, today announced that Dan Linton will lead an expanded global data privacy group. In the newly created role of Global Data Privacy Lead, Linton will work with his team to utilize W2O’s preeminent analytics experts to provide the firm’s clients with innovative solutions based on the latest privacy regulations and guidance.

Since the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the most important change in data privacy regulation in 20 years, was enacted in May 2018, W2O’s clients have leveraged Linton’s expertise as a bridge between digital data and their companies and legal teams. In addition to continuing to provide clients with strategic counsel regarding GDPR, Linton will conduct privacy trainings, implement website cookie management and consent technology platforms, and develop privacy-by-design products and services for the firm and its clients.

Linton has more than 20 years of experience in marketing sciences and digital analytics on the agency and client side. Before joining W2O, he was Global Digital Analytics Manager for Intel Corporation. He holds several certifications from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) for both the United States and Europe, including Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) and Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP).

“W2O possesses a deep understanding of the full environment facing organizations and brands from a privacy and security standpoint. With our complete and holistic marketing communications mix featuring analytics and strategy, we provide a robust process for gathering, analyzing and translating data into precise communications with ‘privacy built in,’ making it easier to clear internal legal hurdles without sacrificing project effectiveness,” said Linton. “We fundamentally believe that taking a proactive approach to data privacy is good for brands and marketers alike, and we are bringing new solutions to clients so they can achieve their goals via data privacy protection, transparency and trust.”

A number of third-party studies have validated the need to incorporate GDPR into strategy and planning. For example:

According to the CMO Council Study, three in four marketers say GDPR will increase transparency into customer data, which makes customers feel more at ease and builds trust. The study also found that marketers from organizations that took the lead in preparing to meet and exceed GDPR data standards noted increased trust and engagement levels with customers.

A recent study from Cisco indicated that brands that take a proactive approach to managing data based on existing privacy regulations will experience mitigated losses from data breaches, operational efficiency, reduced sales delays, a greater valuation from investors, and increased engagement and relevance from key stakeholders.

“The regulatory environment in the United States is only getting more complex, with individual state legislation being proposed with some regularity – not to mention the prospects of potential congressional action, which has been long debated,” said W2O Founder and CEO Jim Weiss. “In his new role, Dan will be a critical advisor to our clients as he has the necessary credentials to work with our firm-wide leadership on establishing an industry-leading approach to data management. Dan and his team will not only help the firm and our clients navigate that complex ecosystem but also serve as internal counselors to our account teams, which are consistently on the front lines with clients working to comply with the latest privacy legislation.”

Founded by Jim Weiss in 2001, W2O is the leading independent provider of analytics-driven, digital-first marketing services and communications to the healthcare sector. W2O applies proprietary analytics models, methodologies and approaches in a digital world to design precise communications and marketing strategies to deliver sustained business results. W2O maintains 15 offices across the United States and in Europe.

