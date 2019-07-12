Log in
WAGE, ORIT, and HIVE Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

07/12/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to WageWorks’ agreement to be acquired by HealthEquity, Inc. Shareholders of WageWorks will receive $51.35 in cash for each share of WageWorks. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-wageworks-inc.

Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: ORIT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Oritani’s agreement to merge with Valley National Bancorp. Shareholders of Oritani will receive 1.60 shares of Valley National common stock for each Oritani share they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-oritani-financial-corp.

Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Aerohive’s agreement to be acquired by Extreme Networks, Inc. Shareholders of Aerohive will receive $4.45 in cash for each share of Aerohive. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-aerohive-networks-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com
Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter

