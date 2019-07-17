WALLIX : ACQUIRES SIMARKS TO ENHANCE ITS WORKSTATION PAM OFFER AND POSITION ITSELF AMONG THE SECTOR'S LEADING GLOBAL PLAYERS

BestSafe: the PEDM solution for Endpoints and infrastructures

Simark's BestSafe PEDM solution makes it possible to increase users' privileges on their Endpoint 'on request', and only on applications and actions authorized by the ISD. This means it is no longer necessary to grant full administrator rights to users - a dangerous practice that is sometimes used when more suitable solutions are not available. The ISD can therefore easily apply the principle of least privilege and deal with cyber threats.

Simarks: recognized expertise and sales launch on Spanish-speaking markets

Based in Madrid (Spain), Simarks began commercializing its software in 2018 with a team of five employees. At the beginning of Simarks' development, Jorge Marcos, the company's CTO with over 20 years' experience in banking system architectures, was able to meet the challenge of protecting office systems and user workstations across a global organization. Under his leadership, Simarks developed an innovative solution offering a streamlined user experience, simplifying the job of securing workstations, with no impact on productivity.

A number of trials have been conducted with major clients, particularly in the banking sector, one of the core sectors driving WALLIX's commercial success. This trend is expected to continue over the coming months, with the promotion of the PEDM via the current WALLIX distribution network, the upcoming opening of an entity in Spain, and sales channels in Latin America with the signing of contracts for the first key clients.

Jean-Noël de Galzain, Chairman of the WALLIX GROUP, made the following comments: 'The acquisition of Simarks is a great opportunity to complement WALLIX's PAM offer on its leading market segment. This solution makes it possible to extend PAM security functions for all of the company's users which neutralizes the risk of using workstations as a vehicle for a major cyber attack, such as the recent Wanacry, Petya and NotPetya attacks. In addition to extending our market reach to Spain and South America, WALLIX's offer is reaching new heights with state-of-the-art PAM and a competitive global offering.'

Jorge Marcos stated: 'Joining the WALLIX group is an excellent opportunity to see Simarks' solutions enter new markets. We will benefit from the operational might of a European publisher, while increasing our innovation capacity tenfold.'

The acquisition price is €1.3 million, fully paid for in cash, plus any earnouts depending on Simarks' performance and its founders continued presence at the company. This agreement covers 100% of the Simarks shares.

Next publication: H1 2019 turnover, July 25, 2019

[1] Privileged Access Management

[2] Privilege Elevation and Delegation Management

[3] Market Guide for Pam-august 2017