WATERFRONT LIVING AT OCEAN PLACE NOW SELLING IN SEAL BEACH

SEAL BEACH, CA, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Place by Shea Homes is an exclusive opportunity to live on the water in a sophisticated, brand new home with a Seal Beach coastal address. Presenting elegant floor plans with contemporary architectural styles, the single-family detached residences offer exciting modern finishes and dramatic waterfront views from spectacular rooftop decks and stylish outdoor spaces.

“Ocean Place is a fabulous opportunity for anyone seeking upscale, luxury living on the water in Southern California,” said Karen Ellerman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Shea Homes. “We wanted to create a very special and fashionable living environment, inspired by the incredible Seal Beach location and wide-open views. Ocean Place is the result of high-end collaboration, meticulous planning and a strong devotion to detail.”

Six two-story floor plans range from approximately 3,124 to 4,640 interior square feet featuring 3 to 5 bedrooms and 3.5 to 5.5 baths. Open plans are designed with free-flowing interiors to enhance the waterfront living experience and offer impressive features, from chef’s kitchens with islands and professional-grade appliances to great rooms with fireplace, breezy covered decks, and spa-like master suites with spacious walk-in closet, separate shower and free-standing tub. Special details throughout paint a beautiful picture of the life to be lived here, such as graceful stair systems, floating mirrors in master and powder baths and shaker cabinetry with soft-close concealed hinges, dovetail drawers and brushed nickel knobs. Prices begin at $3.6 Million.

Homes at Ocean Place come standard with SheaConnect features such as Ring video doorbell, Kwikset® Kevo smart lock entry door, iDevice light switches, Liftmaster smart garage door opener, advanced Cat 6 wiring, Eero wireless access points, and Amazon Echo Show. Whole house energy-savings promise year-round comfort, including Honeywell smart thermostats, WiFi-controlled tankless water heaters, state of the art insulation and dual-paned windows.

The wide and amazing shoreline of Seal Beach is just steps from your door. Walking the historic Seal Beach Pier is a must to take in the vast sights of Long Beach, mountains, jetties, dolphins, seals and sunsets! Continue on to Seal Beach’s quaint Old Town area via Main Street with fun dining and shopping. Close by, Alamitos Bay Marina is the largest marina in Long Beach with no shortage of family-friendly fun. Try out the hydrobikes, paddle board, boat or romantic gondola rentals. Enjoy the restaurants around the marina and nearby shopping on 2nd Street in Long Beach, including the brand-new 2nd & PCH shopping center. You'll also have the highly anticipated River's End Park just steps away.

Ocean Place is easily accessible from the 405 Freeway or Pacific Coast Highway, and the Information Center is located at 24 Ocean Place, Seal Beach, CA 90740. Model tours of are offered daily by appointment only from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Call 866.OWN.SHEA to schedule a private in-person or virtual appointment or visit www.sheahomes.com/virtual-home-buying-program. For driving directions, please visit SheaHomes.com, and we invite you to register for our Interest List and text OCEANPLACE to 797979 to receive the latest news.

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation. Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 100,000 homes. Over the past several years, Shea Homes has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction with a reputation for design, quality and customer service. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, please visit the company’s website at www.SheaHomes.com.

