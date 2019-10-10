WAVES RESORT CORPUS CHRISTI MAKES A BIG SPLASH IN ITS FIRST YEAR

Corpus Christi, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To continue delivering on the promise of being the best destination on the Texas Gulf Coast, Diamond Beach Holdings LLC, has engaged the management services of Benchmark Resorts & Hotels for its resort and hotel operations and Innovative Attraction Management, LLC. (IAM) for its waterpark operations of Waves Resort Corpus Christi .

Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC, with its parent company, IBC Bank, recognizes the importance of this destination resort for the community of Corpus Christi and all it has to offer through entertainment and economic development and sought out the right management companies for this unique property.

“We’re proud to partner with these two top-tier management companies that will take Waves Resort Corpus Christi to the premiere level we envision,” said Jennifer Hoff, Vice President of Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC. “We look forward to providing our community with the destination resort property that it deserves.”

Houston-based Benchmark Resorts & Hotels operates Hotel Contessa and La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, as well as the Texas A&M Conference Center in College Station and the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Waters Creek Convention Center in Allen near Dallas among other hotel destinations.

“We are delighted to add Waves Resort to our portfolio,” said Benchmark CEO Alex Cabañas. “The property has welcomed generations of Texas families to North Padre Island and we are looking forward to creating a vacation and conference experience unlike any other and that can be enjoyed throughout the year.”

Innovation Attraction Management (IAM) brings a combined 100 plus years of operational experience to the resort and will assume park operations including departmental leadership, lifeguards, slide dispatchers, supervisors, park services, water quality, and EMT staff, plus capital improvement recommendations.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring our expertise to the Waves Resort & Waterpark, Corpus Christi,” explained Mike Friscia, CEO of IAM. “Our longtime experience, high-quality standards, and forward-thinking approach will help create the kind of experience that consumers will keep coming back to time and again.”

With the combined efforts and expertise of Diamond Beach Holdings, Benchmark and IAM, Waves Resort Corpus Christi will continue to grow its destination entertainment offerings and offer the level of service and management to deliver an exceptional guest experience for generations to come.

Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC, has to date invested more than $15 million in upgrades to the resort. Upgrades include the property’s conference and entertainment facilities, adding over 30,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor special event, meeting and conference space, outdoor theater and performance stage, and many other planned upgrades.

Designed specifically to welcome and entertain guests of all ages, this year-round destination has already achieved “Best Hotel on the South Texas Gulf Coast” award by The Texas Travel Industry Association and created award-winning dining, and the first-ever Gaming Lounge and Esports Training Facility. The resort offers 91 hotel rooms, 4 restaurants, 6 bars, conference and wedding facilities, heated pool and swim-up bar, driving range, waterpark, outdoor theater, dog park, arcades, gaming lounge and much more.

About Waves Resort Corpus Christi featuring Schlitterbahn® Waterpark

Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC operates Waves Resort Corpus Christi, the North Padre Island center for entertainment. The expansive 91-room resort complex features a Schlitterbahn® Waterpark, a Video Gaming Lounge and Esports training facility and escape room, an award-winning full-service restaurant, several event and banquet spaces with a rooftop terrace, and an outdoor movie theater. The complex also has a bark park, golf driving range, two practice bunkers and putting green, hosts concerts and special events, and serves as a premier entertainment destination in Texas. The resort was awarded “Best Hotel” on the South Texas Gulf Coast by the Texas Travel Industry Association in 2018.

