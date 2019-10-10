Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WAVES RESORT CORPUS CHRISTI MAKES A BIG SPLASH IN ITS FIRST YEAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 12:54pm EDT

Corpus Christi, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To continue delivering on the promise of being the best destination on the Texas Gulf Coast, Diamond Beach Holdings LLC, has engaged the management services of Benchmark Resorts & Hotels for its resort and hotel operations and Innovative Attraction Management, LLC. (IAM) for its waterpark operations of Waves Resort Corpus Christi .

 

Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC, with its parent company, IBC Bank, recognizes the importance of this destination resort for the community of Corpus Christi and all it has to offer through entertainment and economic development and sought out the right management companies for this unique property.

“We’re proud to partner with these two top-tier management companies that will take Waves Resort Corpus Christi to the premiere level we envision,” said Jennifer Hoff, Vice President of Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC. “We look forward to providing our community with the destination resort property that it deserves.”

Houston-based Benchmark Resorts & Hotels operates Hotel Contessa and La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio, as well as the Texas A&M Conference Center in College Station and the Delta Hotels by Marriott in Waters Creek Convention Center in Allen near Dallas among other hotel destinations.

“We are delighted to add Waves Resort to our portfolio,” said Benchmark CEO Alex Cabañas. “The property has welcomed generations of Texas families to North Padre Island and we are looking forward to creating a vacation and conference experience unlike any other and that can be enjoyed throughout the year.”

Innovation Attraction Management (IAM) brings a combined 100 plus years of operational experience to the resort and will assume park operations including departmental leadership, lifeguards, slide dispatchers, supervisors, park services, water quality, and EMT staff, plus capital improvement recommendations.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring our expertise to the Waves Resort & Waterpark, Corpus Christi,” explained Mike Friscia, CEO of IAM.  “Our longtime experience, high-quality standards, and forward-thinking approach will help create the kind of experience that consumers will keep coming back to time and again.”

With the combined efforts and expertise of Diamond Beach Holdings, Benchmark and IAM, Waves Resort Corpus Christi will continue to grow its destination entertainment offerings and offer the level of service and management to deliver an exceptional guest experience for generations to come.

Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC, has to date invested more than $15 million in upgrades to the resort. Upgrades include the property’s conference and entertainment facilities, adding over 30,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor special event, meeting and conference space, outdoor theater and performance stage, and many other planned upgrades.

Designed specifically to welcome and entertain guests of all ages, this year-round destination has already achieved “Best Hotel on the South Texas Gulf Coast” award by The Texas Travel Industry Association and created award-winning dining, and the first-ever Gaming Lounge and Esports Training Facility. The resort offers 91 hotel rooms, 4 restaurants, 6 bars, conference and wedding facilities, heated pool and swim-up bar, driving range, waterpark, outdoor theater, dog park, arcades, gaming lounge and much more.

###

About Waves Resort Corpus Christi featuring Schlitterbahn® Waterpark

Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC operates Waves Resort Corpus Christi, the North Padre Island center for entertainment. The expansive 91-room resort complex features a Schlitterbahn® Waterpark, a Video Gaming Lounge and Esports training facility and escape room, an award-winning full-service restaurant, several event and banquet spaces with a rooftop terrace, and an outdoor movie theater. The complex also has a bark park, golf driving range, two practice bunkers and putting green, hosts concerts and special events, and serves as a premier entertainment destination in Texas. The resort was awarded “Best Hotel” on the South Texas Gulf Coast by the Texas Travel Industry Association in 2018.

Attachments 

Lisa Marie Barocas
Waves Resort Corpus Christi featuring Schlitterbahn® Waterpark
210-438-2532
lmg@lmgcommunications.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:32pPG&E : Shares Down Almost 30% in Thursday's Market
DJ
01:31pIDEXX LABORATORIES : to Release 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results
PR
01:31pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Colorado jury clears Uber driver in passenger's death
AQ
01:31pMARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Completes Securitization of Vacation Ownership Loans
PR
01:31pGlobal Lithium Carbonate Market 2019-2023 | 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
01:30pHugo Boss cuts outlook again, citing weak U.S., Hong Kong business
RE
01:30pDUNKIN' BRANDS : Dunkin' names Latin America/Caribbean VP
AQ
01:29pRichard S. Brown and JNBA Financial Advisors Recognized with Barron's Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors Ranking
BU
01:28pVirginia's Path to 55 Feet Is Set; First Phase of Dredging to Begin in Jan. 2020
BU
01:27pTERADYNE : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
4AT&T : AT&T Sheds Puerto Rican Unit -- WSJ
5PG&E CORPORATION : Fire Fears Push PG&E To Black Out Millions -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group