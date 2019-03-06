WAX and Z1BR Collaborate on Limited-Edition Skins for H1Z1 Relaunch

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Z1 Battle Royale today released new limited-edition skins sponsored by the Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX) to commemorate the historic relaunch of H1Z1, the battle royale favorite that paved the way for titles such as Fortnite and PUBG. Z1BR's relaunch is timed with the release of the game's third season, in which users can expect new game modes, updated mechanics and more rewards.

Over the past few months, NantG has taken over the development of the popular battle royale game H1Z1 PC and rebranded it to Z1 Battle Royale. The team has been working feverishly to recapture the spirit of its original game that ushered in the genre's popularity, combined with adding new features, skins, and rewards. The new update aims to help smooth the transition by tackling lengthy waits for matches and adjusting a variety of weapons, which marks the game's most significant update yet.

"The launch of Z1BR marks the return of the battle royale that started it all. Users will get to experience the classic H1Z1 everyone fell in love with, the original movement, gun mechanics, expansive world and environment," Anthony Castro, Executive Producer of Z1BR said. "We've touched just about every existing system in the game, while also bringing in brand new systems that give players more to do and interact with."

To commemorate this move, Z1BR and WAX are giving away thousands of exclusive, limited-edition skins that are only available through the platform for a limited time. Players can sell their skins to others on OPSkins Marketplace, or instantly trade or gift them for other items on the WAX Blockchain. This enables a free-moving ecosystem where players have flexibility and control over their in-game items and can trade them wherever and to whoever they want. To enter the giveaway, click here .

"We built the WAX E-Commerce Blockchain Platform from the ground up to enable these kinds of innovative, new e-commerce and gaming experiences," said Evan Vandenberg, Senior Manager of Business Development at WAX. "We're excited to team up such a ground-breaking game on this new release. We're sponsoring this exclusive skin drop where these one of a kind items can only be acquired for a limited time through WAX enabled platforms. We love the new gameplay and we're thrilled to see Z1BR return to its original charm while adding new features that their community wants."

For more information on the release, visit additional details here .

About NantG Mobile

NantG Mobile, LLC, a member of the NantWorks family of companies, is focused on the nexus of technology, entertainment and gaming. Utilizing existing NANT technologies, NantG Mobile seeks to make a difference in the game industry and eSports, leveraging NANT's existing IP and creative problem solving to create fresh possibilities for new gameplay, improved quality of games, and increased fair play. NantG Mobile seeks to become a leading innovator of technology and gameplay in the game industry.

About WAX (Worldwide Asset eXchange)

WAX is the world's first blockchain built for global e-commerce. WAX's patent-pending blockchain e-commerce platform is the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items - to anyone, anywhere in the world. The world of digital ownership today is defined by its restrictions. WAX is building a future to where it will be redefined by its freedom. WAX is creating a full suite of blockchain-based tools that allows anyone to trade digital or even physical items instantly and securely, to anyone, anywhere. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants and game developers. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and http://www.opskins.com , and follow along on Twitter , Facebook and Telegram .

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX and Crypto Collectibles™ are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. OPSkins™ is a trademark and the sole property of OPSkins Group Inc. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

