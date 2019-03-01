Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WAYFAIR CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. - W

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until March 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), if they purchased the Company’s Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

Get Help

Wayfair investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-wayfair-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

On November 1, 2018, pre-market, the Company disclosed shocking financial results for Q3 2018 including a staggering GAAP net loss of $151.7 million (compared to loss of $76.4 million in Q3 2017), and a 43% increase in advertising expenses of more than $202.5 million.

On this news, the price of Wayfair’s shares plummeted more than $14 per share, or nearly 13%, to close at $96.16 per share on November 1, 2018.

The case is Goodstein v. Wayfair Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-10062.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:56pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that It Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI) And Its Directors
GL
11:51pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:39pHYUNDAI MOTOR : 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Receives Long-Term Ownership Value Award
AQ
11:35pAFRICAN SUN : Top five spa hotels in Vic Falls
AQ
11:32pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AT&T Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:13pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Stamps.com, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:51pWHITING PETROLEUM INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Whiting Petroleum Corporation - WLL
PR
10:51pOASIS PETROLEUM INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Oasis Petroleum Inc. - OAS
PR
10:51pCBS CORPORATION INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of CBS Corporation - CBS
PR
10:51pDANSKE BANK SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S - DNKEY
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NEWS CORP : NEWS : Wells Fargo officials enter $240 million settlement over bogus accounts
2KUBOTA CORP : KUBOTA : U.S. companies adapt to 'endless' China tariffs
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Lyft's IPO filing shows surging revenue, widening losses
4ISHARES MSCI ACWI EX US INDEX FUND ( : WALL ST. WEEK AHEAD: U.S. stock reign may not last over other regions
5ENDEAVOR BANK :'s Total Assets Grew 16% in the 4th Quarter

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.