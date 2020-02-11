Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WBK DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Westpac Banking Corporation – WBK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 02:13pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE: WBK) between November 11, 2015 and November 19, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 30, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to join the case go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=westpac-banking-corporation&id=2169 to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=westpac-banking-corporation&id=2169.

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose  (1) contrary to Australian law, the Company failed to report over 19.5 million international funds transfer instructions to AUSTRAC, Australia’s anti money-laundering and terrorism financing regulator; (2) the Company did not appropriately monitor and assess the ongoing money laundering and terrorism financing risks associated with movement of money into and out of Australia; (3) the Company did not pass on requisite information about the source of funds to other banks in the transfer chain; (4) despite being aware of the heightened risks, the Company did not carry out appropriate due diligence on transactions in South East Asia and the Philippines that had known financial indicators relating to child exploitation risks; (5) the Company’s AML/CTF Program was inadequate to identify, mitigate and manage money laundering and terrorism financing risks; and (6) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pCOX ENTERPRISES : Sponsors Free Week at the Atlanta Botanical Garden to honor Anne Cox Chambers
PR
02:48pSOMEC S P A : From USA new orders worth 36 million US$ in the building segment
PU
02:48pIdaho cattle ranchers helping fight hunger
PU
02:47pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : CN Rail warns of closures if blockades remain
AQ
02:46pGENERAL DYNAMICS MISSION SYSTEMS : Awarded $883 Million Contract to Modernize U.S. Army Training Programs
PR
02:44pArctaris Impact Announces Arctaris Baltimore
BU
02:43pNATERA : Statement Regarding CareDx Suit
PU
02:43p“The Pitch with Amy Summers” Sets Tone for INICIVOX Smart Voice Learning
GL
02:39pGOLDEN QUEEN MINING CONSOLIDATED : IIROC Trading Resumption - GQM.H
AQ
02:37pLENDINGTREE : Nearly Half of Homeowners Plan to Move in 2020s, LendingTree Survey Finds
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
3Oil prices rise from 13-month low as new virus cases slow
4GOLD : Stocks surge to record highs on hopes virus is peaking, gold ebbs
5MICHELIN : MICHELIN : shares fall after tire maker sees lower 2020 operating income

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group