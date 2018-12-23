WBT PPDF CURO TDOC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Class Period: February 24, 2017 and November 2, 2018

Get additional information about WBT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/welbilt-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with PPDAI's November 2017 Initial Public Offering

Get additional information about PPDF: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ppdai-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019

Class Period: July 31, 2018 and October 24, 2018

Get additional information about CURO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/curo-group-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

Class Period: March 3, 2016 and December 5, 2018

Get additional information about TDOC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/teladoc-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com