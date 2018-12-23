Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WBT PPDF CURO TDOC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/23/2018 | 07:01pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019
Class Period: February 24, 2017 and November 2, 2018

Get additional information about WBT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/welbilt-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019
Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with PPDAI's November 2017 Initial Public Offering

Get additional information about PPDF: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ppdai-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 4, 2019
Class Period: July 31, 2018 and October 24, 2018

Get additional information about CURO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/curo-group-holdings-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019
Class Period: March 3, 2016 and December 5, 2018

Get additional information about TDOC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/teladoc-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:38pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Football - Juventus beat Roma to maintain grip on Serie A
AQ
07:26pDOHA BANK : inaugurates Nepal representative office
AQ
07:22pH I S : Dubai Tourism inks deal with Japanese travel agency
AQ
07:01pThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, IGCC, NKTR and FIT
GL
07:01pWBT PPDF CURO TDOC : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
06:59pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italy rejigs measures to spur sale of green cars
RE
06:49pGULF PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES PSC : Julphar sales hit by Saudi suspension, slips into red
AQ
06:48pTRUMP : Mattis out as of Jan. 1; deputy to be acting chief
AQ
06:30pKraft Heinz, Mondelez make the cut in Campbell Soup's international business auction
AQ
06:25pPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : REIT implementation likely next year
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Venezuela Intercepts Oil Survey Ship, Fueling Border Row With Guyana
2CAMPBELL SOUP : KRAFT HEINZ, MONDELEZ MAKE THE CUT IN CAMPBELL SOUP'S INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AUCTION: sources
3UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Stores Finishing the Holidays on a High Note
4UAE Energy Minister - October will be main reference for oil output cuts
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Lonely Conservative Takes on a Power Position

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.