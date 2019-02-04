Log in
WBT XPO XRAY AGN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

02/04/2019 | 12:31pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019
Class Period: February 24, 2017 and November 2, 2018

Get additional information about WBT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/welbilt-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019
Class Period: February 26, 2014 and December 12, 2018

Get additional information about XPO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/xpo-logistics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
Class Period: (i) all persons who purchased the common stock of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018; (ii) all Dentsply International Inc. shareholders who held shares as of the record date of December 2, 2015 and were entitled to vote with respect to the Acquisition at the January 11, 2016 special meeting of Dentsply International Inc. shareholders; and (iii) all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Dentsply International in exchange for their shares of common stock of Sirona in connection with the Acquisition

Get additional information about XRAY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/dentsply-sirona-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019
Class Period: May 9, 2017 and December 19, 2018

Get additional information about AGN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/allergan-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
