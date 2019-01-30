WBTC Now Live on Ethereum

WBTC
(Wrapped Bitcoin) has officially launched on Ethereum as an ERC20
token fully backed by Bitcoin and is now available for trading on
several applications and platforms. WBTC was first announced
on October 26, 2018 as a joint initiative by BitGo,
Kyber
Network, Ren
(formerly Republic Protocol), and other community partners, to bring
Bitcoin’s liquidity to the decentralized ecosystem on Ethereum and
enhance all decentralized applications (DApps).
Why the Ethereum ecosystem needs WBTC
WBTC will allow the Ethereum network to be leveraged to enable new
applications and use cases for Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the
ERC20 format, so DApps such as Compound, Dharma, dYdx, Gnosis, Maker,
Set protocol and more can leverage Bitcoin for decentralized lending,
margin trading and derivative markets. Further compelling new
applications and use cases will be identified, explored and implemented
as the ecosystem continues to grow and actively innovate.
By bringing Bitcoin’s liquidity to Ethereum, WBTC also makes it possible
for traders to use Bitcoin value for token trades on decentralized
exchanges (DEXs) such as AirSwap, DDEX, ETHfinex, IDEX, KyberSwap,
Loopring, Radar Relay, RenEx, Switcheo Network, TheOcean. Wallet
providers and exchanges will now be able to reduce overheads with the
ability to support multiple currencies while maintaining only the one
Ethereum node.
Immediate Liquidity and Utility at Launch
Kyber Network and Ren have pre-minted WBTC tokens from their own Bitcoin
inventory to provide initial liquidity and make WBTC immediately
available for swaps with users. BitGo will be the initial custodian.
Eight initial merchants will be facilitating conversion between WBTC and
BTC: AirSwap, Dharma, ETHfinex, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Prycto, Ren, and
Set Protocol.
Various decentralized and centralized exchanges have also procured WBTC
inventory to support liquidity for the token with the live supply of
WBTC observable on the WBTC
dashboard. Besides exchanges, WBTC will also have immediate usage in
financial DApps such as Compound, Dharma, dYdX and DApps and wallets
integrated with Kyber Network.
Community Transparency
All WBTC smart contracts have been audited
by several credible third-party audit firms: Solidified Technologies,
ChainSecurity and Coinspect. The first WBTC on the main Ethereum chain
have been minted and burnt which can be observed on-chain
on Ethereum. The proof of reserve is on-chain, which shows the exact
1:1 between minted WBTC tokens and Bitcoin stored by the custodians.
The WBTC DAO members initially consist of AirSwap, BitGo, Blockfolio,
Compound, DDEX / Hydro, Dharma, Gnosis, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Loopring
Protocol, MakerDAO, OmiseGO, Prycto, Ren, Set Protocol, and TheOcean.
Any critical changes to the WBTC structure must be approved by the DAO.
The fundamental design of WBTC and the continuing commitment of all
members to openness will form the essential building blocks for a
transparent process framework and governance structure. Relying on these
foundational principles, WBTC will remain a firmly community-led
initiative into the future, focused on driving continued innovation for
the enhancement of the entire ecosystem.
For more information visit www.wbtc.network.
About BitGo
BitGo is the market leader in institutional-grade cryptocurrency
investment services providing security, compliance, and custodial
solutions for blockchain-based currencies. BitGo is the world's largest
processor of on-chain bitcoin transactions, processing 15% of all global
Bitcoin transactions, and $15 billion per month across all
cryptocurrencies. The company has over $2 billion in assets in wallet,
and a customer base that includes the world's largest cryptocurrency
exchanges and spans more than 50 countries. In 2018, it launched BitGo
Trust Company, the first qualified custodian purpose-built for storing
digital assets. BitGo is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with
offices in Sioux Falls, London, Singapore, and Tokyo.
About Kyber Network
Kyber’s on-chain liquidity protocol allows decentralized token swaps to
be integrated into any application, enabling value exchange to be
performed seamlessly between all parties in the ecosystem. Using this
protocol, end users can swap tokens instantly while developers can build
innovative payment flows and applications, including token swap
services, ERC20 payments, and financial DApps — helping to build a world
where any token is usable anywhere. Kyber is natively integrated into
major crypto wallets, websites and financial dapps, including IMToken,
MyEtherWallet, CoinGecko, Etheremon, and Melonport.
About Ren
Ren is an ecosystem for unstoppable privacy. Ren enables the transfer of
tokens in zero-knowledge, trustless swaps between blockchains, dark pool
trading and the ability to build any privacy preserving application for
decentralized technology.
