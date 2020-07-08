Log in
WCAGY; WRCDF Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Wirecard AG and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Wirecard AG ("Wirecard" or "the Company") (OTCMKT: WCAGY; WRCDF) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Wirecard securities between August 17, 2015 and June 24, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/wcagy.            

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wirecard overstated its cash balances during the Class Period, falsely claiming €1.9 billion; (2) Wirecard overstated its financial results, including revenue and EBITDA; (3) Wirecard did not have adequate risk management or countermeasures; (4) Wirecard's auditor failed to audit the Company in accordance with applicable auditing principles; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Wirecard's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/wcagy or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Wirecard you have until September 8, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wcagy-wrcdf-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-of-class-action-against-wirecard-ag-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301090174.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
