WCF Bancorp : Declares Dividend

WCF BANCORP, INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND
The Board of Directors of WCF Bancorp, Inc. (the Bancorp) have reviewed the operating results including earnings for the four quarters prior to the date hereof WCF Bancorp, Inc. and subsidiary, WCF Financial Bank. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.05 per share on each of the shares of the Bancorp's common stock that are outstanding as of November 15, 2019 (the "Record Date"). The Bancorp shall pay such dividend on all shares of common stock outstanding and the payment date for such dividend shall be November 22, 2019.
Disclaimer
WCF Bancorp Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 20:39:06 UTC