WCF Bancorp : Declares Dividend

WCF BANCORP, INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of WCF Bancorp, Inc. (the Bancorp) have reviewed the operating results including earnings for the four quarters prior to the date hereof WCF Bancorp, Inc. and subsidiary, WCF Financial Bank. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.05 per share on each of the shares of the Bancorp's common stock that are outstanding as of November 15, 2019 (the "Record Date"). The Bancorp shall pay such dividend on all shares of common stock outstanding and the payment date for such dividend shall be November 22, 2019.