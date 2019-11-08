Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WCF Bancorp : Declares Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 03:40pm EST

WCF BANCORP, INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of WCF Bancorp, Inc. (the Bancorp) have reviewed the operating results including earnings for the four quarters prior to the date hereof WCF Bancorp, Inc. and subsidiary, WCF Financial Bank. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.05 per share on each of the shares of the Bancorp's common stock that are outstanding as of November 15, 2019 (the "Record Date"). The Bancorp shall pay such dividend on all shares of common stock outstanding and the payment date for such dividend shall be November 22, 2019.

Disclaimer

WCF Bancorp Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 20:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:07pTRADEWEB MARKETS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:07pUNITED COMMUNITY FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:07pAPOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pFORRESTER RESEARCH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:07pWISDOMTREE CONTINUOUS COMMODITY INDEX FUND Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:07pNATURAL GAS SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:07pPINGTAN MARINE : Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
PR
04:07pGAMCO INVESTORS, INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
04:06pTANDEM DIABETES CARE : Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations
BU
04:06pMEDIFAST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz reports strong operating profit of 3.0 billion euros in 3Q 2019. Full-year op..
3GE UNIT ORDERS 25 AIRBUS JETS INCLUDING 12 ROLLS-POWERED A330NEO: sources
4Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil wavers
5SBERBANK ROSSII PAO : SBERBANK RAS 10M 2019: the Bank earned RUB74.1 bn in October

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group