WCG 2019 Finals to Be Held in Xi'an China in July 2019

WCG
Inc. (World Cyber Games) officially
announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Qujiang New
District of Xi’an, China to hold the WCG 2019 finals from Thursday, July
18 to Sunday, July 21, 2019.
According to the MOU, WCG Inc. selected Xi’an as its venue for WCG 2019
finals and the city of Xi’an will provide full support for the
successful operation of the event.
“I am very pleased to announce that Xi’an will partner with WCG to host
one of the most successful global esports festivals next year. Xi’an
will spare no effort for the success of WCG 2019 finals” an official of
the Qujiang New District of the Xi’an Municipal People's Government said.
“We are preparing a wide array of entertainment programs in addition to
its game tournaments to regain and solidify the glory of WCG as the
leading global esports festival.” Chairman of WCG Committee Kwon, Hyuk
Bin said, “I extend my sincere gratitude to the Qujiang New District of
Xi’an, the birthplace of the ancient Chinese civilization with an
amazing historical heritage, for deciding to support WCG’s plan to
showcase various aspects of the future digital culture to audiences from
all over the world.”
WCG, which started its first event in 2000, has been recognized as the
world’s largest esports competition for 14 years and its last event was
held in Kunshan, China in 2013. In March 2017, Smilegate Holdings, Inc.
acquired brand and operation rights of WCG with an aspiration to
revitalize the global esports festival. WCG decided to add global
regional qualifying rounds to expand the participation of the games to
amateur gamers. Players will need to qualify domestic preliminary
matches in each country for their tickets to China. Now that it has
fixed the venue and date of the event, WCG Inc. will soon announce
details including the official titles and related events.
