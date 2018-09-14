Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WCG 2019 Finals to Be Held in Xi'an China in July 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 04:01am CEST

  • WCG signs MOU with Qujiang New District of Xi’an, to host WCG 2019 finals event in Xi’an, the most famous historical city in China, for 4 days from 18th to 21st of July, 2019.

WCG Inc. (World Cyber Games) officially announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Qujiang New District of Xi’an, China to hold the WCG 2019 finals from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21, 2019.

According to the MOU, WCG Inc. selected Xi’an as its venue for WCG 2019 finals and the city of Xi’an will provide full support for the successful operation of the event.

“I am very pleased to announce that Xi’an will partner with WCG to host one of the most successful global esports festivals next year. Xi’an will spare no effort for the success of WCG 2019 finals” an official of the Qujiang New District of the Xi’an Municipal People's Government said.

“We are preparing a wide array of entertainment programs in addition to its game tournaments to regain and solidify the glory of WCG as the leading global esports festival.” Chairman of WCG Committee Kwon, Hyuk Bin said, “I extend my sincere gratitude to the Qujiang New District of Xi’an, the birthplace of the ancient Chinese civilization with an amazing historical heritage, for deciding to support WCG’s plan to showcase various aspects of the future digital culture to audiences from all over the world.”

WCG, which started its first event in 2000, has been recognized as the world’s largest esports competition for 14 years and its last event was held in Kunshan, China in 2013. In March 2017, Smilegate Holdings, Inc. acquired brand and operation rights of WCG with an aspiration to revitalize the global esports festival. WCG decided to add global regional qualifying rounds to expand the participation of the games to amateur gamers. Players will need to qualify domestic preliminary matches in each country for their tickets to China. Now that it has fixed the venue and date of the event, WCG Inc. will soon announce details including the official titles and related events.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:15aEMIRATES NBD BANK : Dubai bank offers loans to Keralites affected by floods
AQ
05:13aTRUSCREEN : Announces Share Purchase Plan Details
PU
05:13aAT&T : Announces Details on New Apple Products on the Nation’s Best Network
PU
05:08aIMDEX : Six Month Extension to Exclusive Flexidrill Option Agreement
PU
05:03aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Resumes Flight Operations on Bangkok-Osaka Route
PU
05:03aHITACHI ZOSEN RECEIVES ORDER FROM CHINA FOR MARIMO® RAPID FIBER FILTRATION SYSTEM : Our first for sewage treatment plants overseas
PU
05:03aFarcical Elections In Maldives – Analysis
AQ
05:02aERICSSON : 'We are open to openness’
AQ
04:58aJD COM : How JD Uses Big Data to Take Offline Partners’ Retail Businesses to the Next Le …
PU
04:57aMACY'S : Target adds supermodel Chrissy Teigen's cookware line
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
2AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : L Brands to close all Henri Bendel stores, website
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to end production of the Beetle next year
4Amazon's Jeff Bezos commits $2 billion to help homeless, pre-schools
5ALPHABET : Google's China plan spurs inquiry from U.S. lawmakers, staff departures

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.