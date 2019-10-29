Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

WCO World Customs Organization : Cooperation between the WCO and OiE highlighted at the opening of the PTC Sessions

10/29/2019 | 09:07am EDT

The WCO Secretary General, Dr. Kunio Mikuriya, welcomed the Director General of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OiE), Dr. Monique Eloit, who delivered a keynote address to mark the opening of the 225th/226th Sessions of the WCO Permanent Technical Committee (PTC) on 28 October 2019 at WCO Headquarters .

In her address, Dr. Eloit underlined the importance of cooperation between Customs administrations and government agencies, such as veterinary authorities, around the world. She touched upon the OIE's current focus on trade, travel, transport, tourism and terrorism, which are all areas of great relevance to Customs activities, particularly from the safety and security perspective.

Director General Eloit stressed the need for increased trade facilitation, including dematerialization of certificates, and highlighted the importance of improving animal welfare by, among other things, shortening waiting times at borders, as well as the importance of biosecurity.

In turn, the WCO Secretary General, Dr. Kunio Mikuriya, delivered a speech focusing on Coordinated Border Management and highlighting improved inter-agency cooperation as a key factor for enhanced trade facilitation. He added that Customs and veterinary authorities should work together seamlessly at borders and, to further this objective, the WCO would continue to collaborate with the OiE in rolling out regional activities, including training.

Secretary General Mikuriya underscored the WCO's role in the standardization of data sets through the Data Model, which was of relevance not only to the OiE but to all partner international organizations participating in the PTC. He concluded by wishing the PTC successful deliberations and positive outcomes that would contribute to shaping the future of Customs.

In the margins of these Sessions, WCO Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya and OiE Director General Eloit held a bilateral meeting to discuss topics of interest to both Organizations.

Disclaimer

WCO - World Customs Organization published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 13:06:13 UTC
