WCO World Customs Organization : National Training Workshop on Customs Valuation held in Seychelles

The World Customs Organization (WCO) held a national training workshop in Customs Valuation for the benefit of Customs officials of the Seychelles Revenue Commission (SRC) from 3 - 7 February 2020. Twenty two Customs officials working in different areas of the Customs Department attended the basic course, co-facilitated by an expert from the Secretariat and a WCO Accredited Expert. The mission was made possible through the WCO-Finland ESA project II, with the financial support of the Government of Finland.

In his opening remarks, and in the presence of the Commissioner General of the SRC, the Commissioner of Customs welcomed the participants. He noted that the course would enhance their knowledge in the application of Seychelles' 'Customs Management (Valuation of Goods) Regulations 2014', implementing the WTO Customs Valuation Agreement, and also provide the participants with the necessary background for future advanced training on Customs valuation.

During the five days, the participants were familiarized with the provisions of the WTO Customs Valuation Agreement, including the various valuation methods it provides, as well as the tools and instruments developed under the Revenue Package. Emphasis was laid on the transaction value of the imported goods, price actually paid or payable and the related adjustments.

The participants had the opportunity to apply the knowledge gained during the training when examining some specific valuation issues encountered in their work.