WE: Men, Women, and the Decisive Formula for Winning at Work

10/02/2018 | 11:03pm CEST

New Book by Rania Anderson is the First Hands-On Manager's Guide to Recruit, Retain, and Advance High-Caliber Women in the Workplace

WE: Men, Women, and the Decisive Formula for Winning at Work is Available Now

'Rania Anderson's remarkably lucid book is a subtle gem . . . When I read this slender volume, the truly equitable workplace seemed more of a possibility than ever, a vision within reach rather than an impossible dream.'

-DominicBarton, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company

By Rania Anderson - Wiley, October 2018 - Available in hardcover & e-book, $29.95 - ISBN: 9781119524694

Hoboken, NJ (October 2, 2018) - It's been proven that mixed gender teams deliver higher results, make better decisions, and understand clients and the market better. In the new book, WE: Men, Women, and the Decisive Formula for Winning at Work,author Rania Anderson explains, 'It's clear that the underutilized, but decisive formula for winning at work is equity, collaboration, and shared equal leadership between men and women.' WE, is the first hands-on guide to this critical formula meant to equip both male and female business leaders with the tools to recruit, retain, and advance high-caliber women.

Anderson, the President of The Way MoMen Work, is dedicated to equipping male business leaders with the skills they need to intentionally advance women. She explains, 'Most men want to support women at work, but they tell me that they don't know how.' In WE, Anderson presents an actionable blueprint to help men transform the way they work with women to improve their own results.

In the book, Anderson recommends actions based on her evidence-based WE 4.0 Framework - Eliminate, Expand, Encourage, and Engage - and include:

Eliminate - Stop the behaviors and practices that negatively impact women in the workplace

Expand - Change how you recruit women and increase the number of female candidates

Encourage - Support women to take advantage of opportunities to achieve their full potential and improve results

Engage - Lead initiatives and participate in ways that support an inclusive workplace

The strategies Anderson outlines in WE can be implemented by anyone, man or woman, from front-line manager to senior executive, who recognize that inclusivity benefits everyone. Rania says, 'You don't have to wait for your organization to implement a program or change anything before you can take these actions. You merely have to decide to do so.' As Dominic Barton, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company, writes in the book's Foreword, 'It is about what you can do to make your workplace more inclusive and diverse - and, in the process, more effective, more profitable, and more successful.'

Rania H. Anderson is an international speaker, an executive coach, the founder of The Way WoMen Work, the cofounder of a women's angel investor network, and a committed mentor. Sought after by Fortune 100 companies, entrepreneurs and leaders for her practical advice and tangible insights, she transforms the way men and women work, lead and succeed together. Rania is also the author of Undeterred: The Six Success Habits of Women in Emerging Economies. To learn more, visit:www.TheWayWoMenWork.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 21:02:02 UTC
