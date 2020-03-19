WE RISE 2020 GRAND PARK TAKEOVER MOVING TO SEPTEMBER

Los Angeles, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH) and The Music Center announced today the WE RISE 2020 Grand Park takeover is moving to September 2020. In an abundance of caution and in accordance with CA State and County guidelines, the team is proactively making this change and other modifications to safeguard the health and wellbeing of patrons, partners and artists.

On-site events for WE RISE 2020 at Grand Park previously planned for May will be moved to September, shifting the emphasis to virtual events and digital engagements for May. These virtual and digital offerings will continue the mission of WE RISE to bring the Los Angeles County community together to explore issues related to mental health and wellbeing.

For more information, go to www.werise.la.

About The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (LACDMH)

As the nation’s largest public mental health department, we ensure access to care and treatment for our most vulnerable residents in a region with more than 10 million people. With an annual budget approaching $3B and a committed staff of 6,000, LACDMH embodies a “heart-forward” approach to supporting hope, recovery and wellbeing across the County. For more information on LACDMH, visit www.dmh.lacounty.gov or follow @LACDMH on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About The Music Center

The Music Center convenes artists, communities and ideas with the goal of deepening the cultural lives of every resident in Los Angeles County. Through its TMC Arts division, The Music Center provides year-round programming inside The Music Center’s four theatres, on The Music Center Plaza, outside at Grand Park—a 12-acre adjacent green space—and in schools and other locations all over Los Angeles County. Its TMC Ops division manages the theatres, the Plaza and Grand Park on behalf of the County of Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.musiccenter.org. Follow The Music Center on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MusicCenterLA.

About Grand Park

A vibrant outdoor gathering place, Grand Park is a beautiful public park for the entire community in Los Angeles County. With expansive green space for gatherings large and small, Grand Park celebrates the County’s cultural vitality and is host to community events, cultural experiences, holiday celebrations and many other activities that engage and attract visitors from all communities. For more information, visit www.grandparkla.org. Follow Grand Park on Facebook (@GrandParkLosAngeles), as well as Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (@GrandPark_LA).

