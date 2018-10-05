WEATHER UPDATE: Crosley 125 postponed until 9 a.m. Saturday

Friday's wet weather forced the postponement of the 'Crosley 125' NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season finale.

The 'Crosley 125' will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Grandstand gates will open at 8:45 a.m. for all fans who hold tickets for the 'Crosley 125' NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season finale or the 'Bar Harbor 200' presented by Sea Watch International NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race.

After the 'Crosley 125,' ticket holders for the 'Bar Harbor 200' presented by Sea Watch International will have priority for reserved seating. 'Crosley 125' ticket holders can remain in the stands for all of Saturday's on-track action.

All other on-track activity for Saturday, Oct. 6 remain as scheduled.