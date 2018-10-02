DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

02.10.2018 / 07:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WEBSHOP AWARDS Germany 2018-2019: SHOP APOTHEKE named 'Online Retailer of the Year'.

SHOP APOTHEKE awarded the WEBSHOP AWARD Germany 2018-2019.

SHOP APOTHEKE wins in the 'Online pharmacy' category

Venlo, 2 October, 2018. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, which became a member of Germany's SDAX select index on September 24, 2018, placed first among online pharmacies at the WEBSHOP AWARDS Germany 2018-19 and was named 'Online Retailer of the Year' in its category. The award is the result of an online survey in which around 110,000 consumers ranked a broad range of renowned retailers and online shops in 36 categories, using such criteria as product quality, price, product range and delivery. Overall, participants submitted 229,855 evaluations between May 15 and September 3, 2018.

'With two significant recognitions - one from the market and one from consumers - September was a very good month for our company', says Stephan Weber, Chief Marketing Officer of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. 'After being listed in the prestigious SDAX index, we were also named 'Online Retailer of the Year'. This shows that our offer of a broad product portfolio and a wide range of services including easy online ordering, easy delivery and high-quality pharmaceutical consulting services is really connecting with consumers. The trust they demonstrate once again with this award further motivates us to keep advancing our successful growth story.'

Both retailers and consumers see the award as a reliable seal of quality. Retail consultancy Q&A Insights B.V. has been conducting the survey annually in Germany since 2008.

On October 17, 2018, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE plans to announce preliminary revenues for the period January 1 to September 30, 2018.

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is the leading and fastest growing online pharmacy in Continental

Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its European market leadership. The product range for the whole family in the areas of OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs is complemented by high-quality natural food and health products, low-carb products and sports nutrition products from nu3 GmbH, which has been part of the Group since July 2018.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE already operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products to over 3 million active customers fast and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 13 October 2016 and will form part of the SDAX on 24 September 2018.

MEDIA CONTACTS.

Trade and popular media:

Sven Schirmer

Mobile: +49 152 28 50 63 61

Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com

Financial media:

Thomas Schnorrenberg

Mobile +49 151 46 53 13 17

Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com