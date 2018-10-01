Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WEC Energy Group :'s Klappa to present at Oct. 3 Wolfe Research Utilities and Energy Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 11:13pm CEST

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Who:   

Gale Klappa, chairman and chief executive officer


WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC)



What:  

Wolfe Research Utilities and Energy Conference


Klappa will participate on a panel and present an overview of WEC Energy Group's strategy and business outlook.



When:

Wednesday, Oct. 3, at noon Central time



Where:

Marriott East Side


525 Lexington Ave.


New York, NY 10017



Note:

The presentation will be available on a live audio webcast via a link on wecenergygroup.com. A replay will be available after the presentation.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. The company's other major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com), is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 50,000 stockholders of record, 8,000 employees and more than $31 billion of assets.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wec-energy-groups-klappa-to-present-at-oct-3-wolfe-research-utilities-and-energy-conference-300722263.html

SOURCE WEC Energy Group


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:01aGUNPOWDER CAPITAL CORP : . Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
12:01aBEIGENE : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
12:01aAssure Holdings Announces Option Issuance
AQ
12:01aAssure Holdings Announces Option Issuance
GL
12:01aNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Veteran Biotechnology Executive Karin Eastham
PR
12:01aROHRER CORPORATION : acquires Transparent Container
PR
12:01aSFL - Sale of Older VLCC
GL
12:01aSFL - Sale of Older VLCC
GL
12:01aMIDDLEBY : Acquires M-TEK
BU
10/01SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL : SFL - Sale of Older VLCC
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.