WEC Energy Group :'s Klappa to present at Oct. 3 Wolfe Research Utilities and Energy Conference

Who: Gale Klappa, chairman and chief executive officer

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC)



What: Wolfe Research Utilities and Energy Conference

Klappa will participate on a panel and present an overview of WEC Energy Group's strategy and business outlook.



When: Wednesday, Oct. 3, at noon Central time



Where: Marriott East Side

525 Lexington Ave.

New York, NY 10017



Note: The presentation will be available on a live audio webcast via a link on wecenergygroup.com. A replay will be available after the presentation.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. The company's other major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com), is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 50,000 stockholders of record, 8,000 employees and more than $31 billion of assets.

