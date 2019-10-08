WEF Global Competitiveness Report 2019: Summary of Results for Australia

The WEF's top ten economies continue to be dominated by large, highly advanced economies including Singapore, the United States, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Japan, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Denmark (Table 2).

The United States was ranked second in 2019 but experienced the second largest fall of any nation

Singapore was ranked number 1 in 2019 for the competitiveness of its business environment, overtaking the United States for top spot. In 2019, it comes closest to the "competitiveness frontier" (a perfect score of 100 points), with a total score of 84.8 points (out of 100).

The average score across the 141 countries was 60.7 points, measures on a scale of 0 to 100, where 100 is the maximum or "frontier" score.

Australia ranked inside the top 10 in only two of the twelve 'pillars' that make up the WEF Global Competitiveness Index. These were 'macroeconomic stability' and 'product markets'. Australia shared the top score for 'macroeconomic stability' with 33 other countries. Australia also obtained high scores for the breadth, depth and stability of our financial system.

This fall in Australia's global competitiveness in 2019 was largely due to improvements in other countries while Australia failed to improve. Australia's score was largely unchanged in 2019, at 78.7 points out of a possible 100 points in 2019, compared to 78.8 points in 2018 (Table 1).

See Appendix A and Chart 3 below for structure and definitions of WEF GCI 'pillars', 'sub-pillars' and 'sub-indexes'.

Australia's competitiveness score is unchanged in 2019

Australia's ranking in the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Competitiveness Report fell two places in 2019, to 16th most competitive business environment out of 141 economies.

This fall in ranking was due to improvements in other countries but no improvement in Australia. Australia's global competitiveness score was largely unchanged in 2019. Australia scored 78.7 points out of a possible 100 points in 2019, down very slightly from 78.8 points in 2018.

Of the four components that make up the index (groups of the 12 'pillars') Australia achieved improvements in 'the enabling environment' and 'markets' but these improvements were offset by declines in 'human capital' and 'the innovation ecosystem'. Australia's falling score for 'human capital' reflected a fall in estimated 'healthy life expectancy years at birth' - 70.4 years - which was one year shorter than in 20181. Even after this fall, Australia's overall competitiveness was strongest for 'human capital' and the 'enabling environment' but was held back by relatively lower scores for the 'market structure' and 'innovation ecosystem' components (chart 1).

Chart 1: Australia's GCI results 2019: the four 'components'

1 This is an estimate of "number of years that a new born can expect to live in good health, taking into account mortality and disability" as of 2017. This is different to total life expectancy published by the ABS.

3