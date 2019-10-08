WEF Global Competitiveness Report 2019: Summary of Results for Australia

AUSTRALIA'S GLOBAL COMPETITIVENESS IN 2019:
WEF GLOBAL COMPETITIVENESS REPORT, OCTOBER 2019.
Key findings
-
Australia has the 16th most competitive business environment globally in 2019, according to the latest WEF Global Competitiveness Report, down two places (14th place) from 2018.
-
This fall in Australia's global competitiveness in 2019 was largely due to improvements in other countries while Australia failed to improve. Australia's score was largely unchanged in 2019, at 78.7 points out of a possible 100 points in 2019, compared to 78.8 points in 2018 (Table 1).
-
Australia ranked inside the top 10 in only two of the twelve 'pillars' that make up the WEF Global Competitiveness Index. These were 'macroeconomic stability' and 'product markets'. Australia shared the top score for 'macroeconomic stability' with 33 other countries. Australia also obtained high scores for the breadth, depth and stability of our financial system.
-
Australia's weakest 'pillars' were for the 'labour market' and for 'innovation capability'.
-
The average score across the 141 countries was 60.7 points, measures on a scale of 0 to 100, where 100 is the maximum or "frontier" score.
-
Singapore was ranked number 1 in 2019 for the competitiveness of its business environment, overtaking the United States for top spot. In 2019, it comes closest to the "competitiveness frontier" (a perfect score of 100 points), with a total score of 84.8 points (out of 100).
-
The United States was ranked second in 2019 but experienced the second largest fall of any nation (-2.0 points, only behind the Congo with -2.1 points) and losing the top ranking to Singapore. This deterioration was due to increased uncertainty among US business leaders, along with lower scores for domestic competition and trade openness.
-
The WEF's top ten economies continue to be dominated by large, highly advanced economies including Singapore, the United States, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Japan, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Denmark (Table 2).
1
Table 1: Australia's Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) score and ranking
|
|
Australia
|
|
|
Rank (out of 140)
|
|
|
Score (out of 100)
|
|
|
Distance behind leader
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(no. 1. ranked score)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
14
|
|
|
78.8 points
|
|
6.9 points
|
|
2019
|
|
16
|
|
|
78.7 points
|
|
6.1 points
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2: WEF Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) 2019: The Top 20
|
|
|
|
|
Change from 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Score (out of 100)
|
Rank
|
Score
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Singapore
|
84.8
|
|
+1
|
+1.3
|
2
|
United States
|
83.7
|
|
-1
|
-2.0
|
3
|
Hong Kong
|
83.1
|
|
+4
|
+0.9
|
4
|
Netherlands
|
82.4
|
|
+2
|
-
|
5
|
Switzerland
|
82.3
|
|
-1
|
-0.3
|
6
|
Japan
|
82.3
|
|
-1
|
-0.2
|
7
|
Germany
|
81.8
|
|
-4
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Sweden
|
81.2
|
|
+1
|
-0.4
|
9
|
United Kingdom
|
81.2
|
|
-1
|
-0.8
|
10
|
Denmark
|
81.2
|
|
-
|
+0.6
|
11
|
Finland
|
80.2
|
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
Taiwan, China
|
80.2
|
|
+1
|
+1.0
|
13
|
South Korea
|
79.6
|
|
+2
|
+0.8
|
14
|
Canada
|
79.6
|
|
-2
|
-0.3
|
15
|
France
|
78.8
|
|
+2
|
+0.8
|
16
|
Australia
|
78.7
|
|
-2
|
-0.1
|
17
|
Norway
|
78.1
|
|
-1
|
-0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
Luxembourg
|
77.0
|
|
+1
|
+0.4
|
19
|
New Zealand
|
76.7
|
|
-1
|
-0.8
|
20
|
Israel
|
76.7
|
|
-
|
+0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
See Appendix A and Chart 3 below for structure and definitions of WEF GCI 'pillars', 'sub-pillars' and 'sub-indexes'.
2
Australia's competitiveness score is unchanged in 2019
Australia's ranking in the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Competitiveness Report fell two places in 2019, to 16th most competitive business environment out of 141 economies.
This fall in ranking was due to improvements in other countries but no improvement in Australia. Australia's global competitiveness score was largely unchanged in 2019. Australia scored 78.7 points out of a possible 100 points in 2019, down very slightly from 78.8 points in 2018.
Of the four components that make up the index (groups of the 12 'pillars') Australia achieved improvements in 'the enabling environment' and 'markets' but these improvements were offset by declines in 'human capital' and 'the innovation ecosystem'. Australia's falling score for 'human capital' reflected a fall in estimated 'healthy life expectancy years at birth' - 70.4 years - which was one year shorter than in 20181. Even after this fall, Australia's overall competitiveness was strongest for 'human capital' and the 'enabling environment' but was held back by relatively lower scores for the 'market structure' and 'innovation ecosystem' components (chart 1).
Chart 1: Australia's GCI results 2019: the four 'components'
1 This is an estimate of "number of years that a new born can expect to live in good health, taking into account mortality and disability" as of 2017. This is different to total life expectancy published by the ABS.
3
Australia's competitive strengths and weaknesses
In 2018, the WEF revised the structure, scale and weights in its 'Global Competitiveness Report' (GCR) indexes, so this year's results are not directly comparable to GCR results prior to 2017 (see Appendix A). Each country's score tends to provide a better indication of absolute performance over time than does the ranking, since the ranking is also affected by changes in the performance of other nations. The ranking provides a better indication of relative performance.
Australia strengths remain our macroeconomic stability, a developed financial system and a highly skilled population. Australia ranks in the top ten for two of the twelve 'pillars' the WEF Report - macroeconomic stability (a perfect score and top rank, shared with 33 other countries) and product markets (5th rank). Despite a small improvement in 2019, Australia's lowest scores are for infrastructure and ICT adoption, with lower scores than China and Russia.
In this year's WEF results, Australia's performance deteriorated most notably in 'healthy life expectancy' (as noted above). There was also a notable fall in Australia's score for 'institutions' due to a lower score for 'checks and balances', particularly regarding 'efficiency of legal framework in challenging regulations' and 'freedom of the press'. This was balanced out by improved (albeit low-ranking) scores in infrastructure, product markets and ICT adoption.
Chart 2: Australia's GCI results for 2019: the 12 'pillars'
4
Chart 3: Australia's GCI results 2017, 2018 and 2019: the 12 'pillars'
100 = Frontier
Moving further from the frontier
5
