WEG : Brazil's Vice President visits WEG in Jaraguá do Sul / SC

11/01/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

In the picture: Brazilian Vice President, Antonio Hamilton Martins Mourão, the Vice Governor of Santa Catarina, Daniela Reinehr, WEG's Chairman of the Board, Décio da Silva, and the CEO of WEG Group, Harry Schmelzer Jr, during the factory tour.

The Brazilian Vice President, Antonio Hamilton Martins Mourão, on an official agenda in the north of Santa Catarina State, visited WEG and held a meeting with executives and authorities in the Commercial and Industrial Association - ACIJS, on Thursday 31/10, in the city of Jaraguá do Sul.

At WEG, accompanied by the Chairman of the Board, Décio da Silva and Company's CEO Harry Schmelzer Jr., the VP attended a presentation of the executives, visited the manufacturing facilities and attended a lunch at the company cafeteria.

In ACIJS, the Vice President gave a speech about the current national and international economic scenario.

The vice governor of Santa Catarina, Daniela Reinehr, and some government officials from the region participated in the program.

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 23:57:01 UTC
