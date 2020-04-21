WEG : Implements Energy Efficiency Project in Mexico's Factory

To meet the need for machined cast components for all industrial electric motor housings produced in Mexico, WEG went to great lengths to further automate the Mexican subsidiary. By doing so, the WEG Mexican Factory is recognized as one of the most modern foundries existing today, complying with excellence, with a goal of being one of the most important in Latin America.

When implementing the solution in its own factory, in operation since November 2019, WEG developed an energy efficiency project in the exhaust systems. This project included the installation of 7 W22 Magnet motors with IE5 Ultra Premium and IE4 Super Premium performance levels, with powers from 45kW to 260kW, and a W22 NEMA Premium Efficiency motor, that operates with the CFW11 frequency inverter and a pressure transmitter. The solution provided a reduction of 30% to 35% in electricity consumption, also reducing the operating cost of the entire system.

The Bag Filter is an exhaust system that operates in the filtering of particles generated through the industrial processes of the foundry, returning them to the atmosphere in accordance with current legislation. Due to its prominence in the operation, proper application, and specification of efficient equipment, the Bag Filter contributes to responsible environmental management.

Other benefits of implementing the Energy Efficiency project in the Bag Filter, among others, is its easy application. It is replicable to other exhaust systems, has a significant reduction in the consumption of compressed air, increases the life of the filter elements, reduces the wear of the pipes, and stops for maintenance and changing the sleeves.

WEG's industrial parks, in operation around the world, allow the implementation and verification of the solutions developed for its customers. Reduced energy consumption, reduced maintenance costs, increased productivity and equipment life, are just some of the many benefits achieved with energy efficiency projects that can be implemented in several industrial segments.

Learn more: https://www.weg.net/institutional/BR/en/solutions/energy-efficiency

