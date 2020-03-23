WEG : Investor Presentation

|
Industrial
|
High
|
Gear
|
Drives
|
Controls
|
Panels
|
Alternators
|
Thermal
|
Small
|
Wind
|
Solar
|
Power
|
Dry
|
Distribution
|
Substations Fractional
|
Appliance
|
voltage
|
Boxes
|
Hydro
|
Trafos
|
Trafos
|
Trafos
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
▪
▪
▪
▪
▪
▪
▪
▪
▪
▪
▪
▪
▪
▪
I N V E S T O R R E L A T I O N S
C O N T A C T S
Disclaimer
WEG SA published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 12:04:02 UTC