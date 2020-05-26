WEG : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors - 953

WEG S.A.

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - No.953

On April 28, 2020, the members of the board of directors, summoned by the chairman Mr. Décio da Silva, met on conference call in order to approved by unanimous vote, the 1Q20 Interim Financial Statements.

Being this all that there was to be decided upon, the chairman thanked all the present members and ended the meeting. Jaraguá do Sul(SC), April 28, 2020. Signed: Décio da Silva - chairman of the board of directors. Nildemar Secches. Vice-chairman of the board. Sérgio Luiz Silva Schwartz. Martin Werninghaus. Umberto Gobbato. Dan Ioschpe. Miguel Normando Abdalla Saad. Members. This is a true copy of the minute transcribed on page 22 in the minutes book No. 23.

