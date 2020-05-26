Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WEG : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors - 953

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

WEG S.A.

GRUPO WEG

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ sob nº 84.429.695/0001-11

Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300

Jaraguá do Sul - Estado de Santa Catarina

NIRE 42300012203

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - No.953

On April 28, 2020, the members of the board of directors, summoned by the chairman Mr. Décio da Silva, met on conference call in order to approved by unanimous vote, the 1Q20 Interim Financial Statements.

Being this all that there was to be decided upon, the chairman thanked all the present members and ended the meeting. Jaraguá do Sul(SC), April 28, 2020. Signed: Décio da Silva - chairman of the board of directors. Nildemar Secches. Vice-chairman of the board. Sérgio Luiz Silva Schwartz. Martin Werninghaus. Umberto Gobbato. Dan Ioschpe. Miguel Normando Abdalla Saad. Members. This is a true copy of the minute transcribed on page 22 in the minutes book No. 23.

DÉCIO DA SILVA

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 20:07:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:24pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:24pINTELSAT : Opts into FCC Accelerated C-band Clearing Plan
BU
04:23pHerding wild buffalo and cattle from space
PU
04:23pFLEXIBLE INTERNATIONAL : 10-K/A - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation.
AQ
04:23pNovavax, Merck rise; Regeneron, Anaplan fall
AQ
04:23pBENEFITFOCUS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pKRATON CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) on Behalf of Investors
BU
04:22pFOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Canada's Quebec provides $200 million aid to hard-hit Cirque du Soleil
RE
04:22pDTE ENERGY CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
3AVIVA PLC : Frozen UK property funds face existential crisis
4AIRBUS SE : Airbus Wins Contract to Build Module for NASA Lunar Mission
5AXA : French restaurant ruling puts coronavirus claims on global menu

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group