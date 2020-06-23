WEG : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors - 960

WEG S.A. GRUPO WEG

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY CNPJ sob nº 84.429.695/0001-11 Av. Prefeito Waldemar Grubba, 3.300 Jaraguá do Sul - Estado de Santa Catarina NIRE 42300012203

MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - No.960

On June 23, 2020, the members of the board of directors, summoned by the chairman Mr. Décio da Silva, met on conference call in order to approved by unanimous vote, as based on the estimated financial statements on June 30, 2020, to distribute interests on stockholders equity to the total amount of R$ 80,206,167.93, corresponding to R$ 0.038235294 per share or, after the 15% withholding income tax, as established on the second paragraph of article 9 of law No. 9.249/95, corresponding R$ 0.032500000 per share, based on the equity position on June 26, 2020, the shares being considered as "ex-interests on stockholders equity" from June 29, 2020. The entities that are exempt from the previously mentioned taxation shall receive the total gross amount. Interests on stockholders equity, in accordance to article 37 of WEG's by-laws and article 9 of law 9.249/95, are allotted to the obligatory dividends. Interest on stockholders equity were calculated after the deduction of 959,216 shares held in treasury, to a total of 2,097,699,783 shares. The date of credit will be on June 26, 2020 and the payment to shareholders will begin on August 12, 2020.

Being this all that there was to be decided upon, the chairman thanked all the present members and ended the meeting. Jaraguá do Sul (SC), June 23, 2020. Signed: Décio da Silva. Chairman of the board of directors. Nildemar Secches. Vice-chairman of the board. Sérgio Luiz Silva Schwartz. Martin Werninghaus. Dan Ioschpe. Miguel Normando Abdalla Saad. Siegfried Kreutzfeld. Members. This is a true copy of the minute transcribed on page 34 in the minutes book No. 23.

DÉCIO DA SILVA

Chairman of the Board of Directors