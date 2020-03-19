Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WEG : Update on the impacts of COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 09:43am EDT

WEG S.A.

A PUBLICLY LISTED COMPANY

CNPJ nº 84.429.695/0001-11

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Update on the impacts of COVID-19

WEG SA (B3: WEGE3 / OTC: WEGZY) announces to its shareholders and the general market that, due to the advances of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been taking protective and preventive measures in order to preserve the integrity of its employees and minimize, as much as possible, any impacts on its operations.

Among the measures adopted internally, determined by the Company's Management, the following stand out:

  • Daily monitoring of the development of the situation in all units of the Group and conducting the necessary preventive measures;
  • Effective communication with employees;
  • Suspension of National and International travel;
  • Adoption of quarantine according to the criteria established by the Ministry of Health;
  • Conducting meetings and contacts by phone and / or video conferences, and implementation of other remote technologies;
  • Postponement of workshops and internal training with large concentrations of people;
  • Limiting visitor access to the company's facilities;
  • Adoption of the home office system for part of the administrative employees in the operating units in Brazil, in both national and international offices.

The Company informs that, to date, there have been no cases of COVID-19 among its employees and that its units continue to operate, both in Brazil and abroad. However, the Company cannot guarantee that it will not be impacted in the future, since it is exposed to operational risks arising from the health of its employees or third parties, as well as being subject to any legal and force majeure restrictions that may be imposed due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The Company reiterates its commitment to the safety of its employees and other stakeholders and will keep the market informed of any new relevant information on the subject.

Jaraguá do Sul, March 19, 2020

Paulo Polezi

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

WEG SA published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 13:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:55aWACKER NEUSON SE : COVID-19: Production plants of the Wacker Neuson Group bring forward plant holidays and apply for short-time work
EQ
09:55aJUICY STAKES : launches Sunday Sundowner $10k GTD
BU
09:54aBREAKING : FG Reduces Petrol Price To N130 From N145
AQ
09:54aNIC : ASIA Remit and Legal Remit develop partnership
AQ
09:54aINDIAN OIL : Nominal decline on petroleum price
AQ
09:53aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Confusion As FG Announces Reduction Of Pump Price Of Petrol
AQ
09:53aACCESS BANK : Tears, Twins, All The Intrigues At 'Access The Stars' Auditions In Onitsha And Owerri
AQ
09:53aLAGOS EXPLOSION : Dangote, Zenith Bank Donate N100m Each To Victims
AQ
09:53aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : FG Reduces Petrol Price To N125 Per Litre
AQ
09:53aShepherd, Smith, Edwards & Kantas Files Lawsuit Against Triad Advisors for Wrongful Sale of Unsuitable Investments, including GPB Capital
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5HUGO BOSS : HUGO BOSS : Burberry's sales plunge 80% as coronavirus halts luxury shopping

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group