WEG : holds event for investors and market analysts in the US

Harry Schmelzer Jr., President and CEO of WEG, presenting the Company plans on the Second Investors Day in the United States.

Today, November 22nd, WEG celebrated the 2nd Investors Day in the US, which was held for market analysts and institutional equity investors. In addition to listening to presentations about the company's financial performance, participants could interact with some executives from the company and learn more about global business segments and broad-based strategies for the renewable energy and industry 4.0 segments.

The event brought together more than 40 people in New York, including Harry Schmelzer Jr., President and CEO, André Luis Rodrigues, CFO, João Paulo Gualberto da Silva, Energy Sources - Solar and Wind Power Director, Gustavo Iensen, International Director, Peter Barry, President of WEG Electric Corp USA, Paulo Polezi, Financial and Investor Relations Director and André Salgueiro, Investor Relations Manager.

In Brazil, WEG Day will be held on November 27th and 28th, at the headquarters of the company in Jaraguá do Sul / SC.

All the material presented at the New York event is available on the WEG IR website.