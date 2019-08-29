Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WEIS MARKETS : LAUNCHES 12th ANNUAL FIGHT HUNGER PROGRAM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 11:46am EDT

WEIS MARKETS LAUNCHES 12th ANNUAL FIGHT HUNGER PROGRAM
All proceeds raised during Hunger Action MonthTM will benefit local families in need

SUNBURY, PA, (August 29, 2019)- Weis Markets today announced its 12th annual Fight Hunger Program which will run throughout Hunger Action MonthTM in September. The program provides food and monetary donations to more than 150 local food banks and emergency food providers across seven states in Weis Markets' 198-store service area. Since the program's inception in 2008, we have worked with our customers to raise more than $2.5 million for hunger relief organizations.

'Our Fight Hunger program is designed to help families struggling with food insecurity in the communities we serve,' said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets' Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. 'Over the last 11 years, our customers have demonstrated their generosity through donations in our stores and online. As a grocery retailer and and an active member of the communities we serve, we feel a responsibility to help those in our communities that are in need. Weis Markets is proud to complement our customers' donations with corporate donations to 150 local hunger organizations that the program supports.'

Between August 29, 2019, and October 2, 2019, customers are encouraged to visit their local Weis Markets and consider making small donations of $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers at checkout to help support families in need in the community. They can also choose to round up their grocery order to the nearest dollar. Customers can donate shelf stable items such as canned goods, pasta, peanut butter, apple sauce or soup by simply adding these items to their cart throughout their trip and then placing them in a donation bin at checkout. Donations will also be accepted online at WeisMarkets.com/Fight-Hunger.

Weis Markets' Fight Hunger Campaign benefits local food banks and pantries throughout the seven-state market area. Regional food banks, which help coordinate local pick-ups, also participate in the program, including: The Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast PA; The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank (Harrisburg and Williamsport, PA);The Maryland Food Bank; The Commission on Economic Opportunity/The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA); Greater Berks Food Bank (Reading, PA); Philabundance (Montgomery County, PA); Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW)/Broome County Council of Churches; Food Bank of the Southern Tier (Elmira, NY); Food Bank Network of Somerset County; Community Food Bank of New Jersey; Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank (VA); Food Bank of Delaware; and Mountaineer Food Bank (West Virginia).

Please visit Facebook.com/WeisMarkets or WeisMarkets.com for more information on Fight Hunger.

# # #

About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

Disclaimer

Weis Markets Inc. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 15:45:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:16pQUANTZIG : 's Patient Engagement Analysis Helped a Pharma Company to Improve Conversion Rates by 35% | Request Free Proposal to Gain In-Depth Insights
BU
12:15pDUKE ENERGY : powers storm resiliency in N.C. communities with $1.1 million in grants
PU
12:15pELECTRIFYING POWER FOR SUPREME DRIVING PLEASURE : market launch of the new BMW X5 xDrive45e
AQ
12:14pApple to supply parts to independent repair shops for first time
RE
12:14pKOREA LINE : China, South Korea business leaders champion free trade
AQ
12:14pBIOVICA INTERNATIONAL : Report from Biovica's Annual General Meeting on August 29, 2019
AQ
12:13pEDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:12pThe Quantum Computing Market Is Poised for Strong Growth with Global Revenue to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030, According to Tractica
BU
12:11pASSURANT : A Q&A with Elaine Rosen, Assurant Board Chair
PU
12:11pUGANDA : Termination of the Agreement with Tullow
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group