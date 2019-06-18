WEIS MARKETS' PAWS FOR PETS PROGRAM RAISES $312,000 FOR LOCAL ANIMAL SHELTERS

Donations benefit more than 120 local pet shelters and rescue organizations

Sunbury, PA (June 18, 2019) - Weis Markets announced today its stores raised $312,000 for more than 120 local animal shelters and pet rescue organizations during its eleventh annual Paws for Pets program.

During the four-week program from May 2 to May 29, customers purchased vouchers for $1, $3 or $5, with all proceeds donated to pet shelters and rescue organizations selected at the local level. Weis Markets customers also donated various pet-related products including dog, cat, puppy and kitten food, cat litter, collars, harnesses and leashes and related products. Weis also partnered with local shelters to host nearly 30 pet adoption events and pet photo shoots at Weis stores.

'Thanks to our generous customers and enthusiastic associates, our Paws for Pets initiative has had another successful year, which will benefit thousands of pets across the communities we serve,' said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. 'Since 2008, our customers have shown us their passion for pets through more than $2 million in product donations and vouchers. In 2019, they helped us generate $312,000, which will support more than 120 animal shelters and rescue organization throughout our market area.'

Weis Markets' Roosevelt Road store in York, PA, was the company leader, raising $8,935 for Heavenly Paws Animal Shelter in Seven Valleys. Its Franklin, NJ, store raised $5,262 for Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad (BARKS) in Byram. The company's Lehigh Valley stores raised $53,100.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 200 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.