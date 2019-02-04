Log in
WELBILT LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In WelBilt, Inc. To Contact The Firm

02/04/2019 | 02:26pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Welbilt, Inc. (“Welbilt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WBT) of the February 11, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Welbilt stock or options between February 24, 2017, and November 2, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/WBT. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of all those who purchased Welbilt securities between February 24, 2017, and November 2, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  The case, Schlimm v. Welbilt, Inc. et al., No. 18-cv-03007 was filed on December 13, 2018.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (ii) the Company was incorrectly recording the tax basis of foreign subsidiaries and the amortization of their intangible assets; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s statements about Welbilt’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Specifically, on November 5, 2018, before the market open, Welbilt filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC announcing non-reliance on previously issued financial statements (the “November 2018 Form 8-K”).  Therein, the Company discovered certain intercompany transactions were not recorded on a timely basis

After the announcement, Welbilt’s share price fell from $24.38 per share on November 2, 2018 to a closing price of $19.32 on November 5, 2018—a $5.06 or a 26.19% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Welbilt’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
