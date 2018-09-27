Log in
WELL Health Technologies to Present at the MicroCap Leadership Summit in Chicago

09/27/2018 | 01:24am CEST

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2018 / WELL Health Technologies Corp. ("WELL Health" orthe "Company") (TSX-V: WELL) announced today it has been selected to present atthe third annual MicroCap Leadership Summit, hosted by MicroCapClub, on Thursday,September 27, 2018, at the Westin Chicago Northwest Hotel in Itasca, Illinois.

The WELL Health presentation will be made by theChief Executive Officer of the Company, Hamed Shahbazi. The company willpresent to approximately 80 retail and institutional microcap investors.

For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit,please visit http://microcapclub.com/summit/

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experiencedmicrocap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) tradingon United States, Canadian, UK, and Australian equity marketplaces.MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors toshare and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying tobecome a member or subscribing to gain instant view-only access. MicroCapClub'smission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor community, produce educationalcontent for investors, and promote better leadership in the microcap arena. Formore information, visit http://microcapclub.com

About WELL

Backedby legendary investor and business magnate Sir Li Ka-shing, WELL owns andoperates Primary Healthcare Facilities in Canada.WELL's overarchingobjective is to empower primary care doctors to provide the best and mostadvanced care possible, leveraging the latest trends in digital health.WELL physicians serve hundreds of thousandsof patient visits per year through its network of clinics.WELL is publicly traded on the TSX VentureExchange under the symbol WELL.V.WELLHealth Technologies was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company in 2018.

SOURCE: WELL Health Technologies Corp.


© Accesswire 2018
