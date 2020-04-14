WESTFIELDCARES LAUNCHES TO SUPPORT ORGANIZATIONS ADDRESSING VULNERABLE POPULATIONS IN THE BERGEN COUNTY COMMUNITY DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Paramus, NJ, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westfield Garden State Plaza has launched #WestfieldCares in Bergen County to highlight organizations and the charitable work they are doing to confront the effect the COVID-19 pandemic is having on vulnerable populations in our community. The program, part of the company’s response to the COVID-19 crisis along with monetary and in-kind donations, is intended to help drive awareness and additional donations for non-profits that serve groups such as those experiencing homelessness, economically disadvantaged families, seniors and children.

Using #WestfieldCares, Westfield Garden State Plaza and its employees are posting on social media some of the ways they are working within the community to celebrate and encourage giving back, with the hope of inspiring others to do the same. Locally, Westfield initiatives include support of the following organizations:

Paramus Community Pantry: Garden State Plaza has committed to providing meals to seniors, veterans, and underprivileged families within the city of Paramus

Bergen Family Promise: Garden State Plaza will be providing warm meals for residents at the Bergen Family Promise shelter.

Center for Food Action: Garden State Plaza Rewards Members will receive 2 Rewards points for every dollar they donate to the Center For Food Action, who provides emergency food packages and homelessness prevention assistance to local low-income individuals and families.

Valley Hospital Foundation: Garden State Plaza partnered with retailers and staff to gather and distribute PPE items to providers keeping the northern New Jersey Community safe; Garden State Plaza donated meals to Valley Hospital workers; Garden State Plaza Rewards Members will receive 2 Rewards points for every dollar they donate to the Valley Hospital Foundation.

CUMAC: Garden State Plaza has committed to donating pantry food items to CUMAC to assist with meal preparations.

Holy Name Hospital: Garden State Plaza partnered with retailers to donate items inlcuding soaps, lotions, scrubs, and slippers for Holy Name Hospital’s Zen Den, a room at the hospital for medical workers working round the clock to escape to for a shower, relaxation, or meditation. Garden State Plaza has also committed to provide meals to the hospital workers.

Westfield Garden State Plaza has also engaged to thank first responders at the Paramus Police Department and medical professionals who are putting themselves in harm’s way each day on behalf of the communities they operate in.

For more information on Westfield relief efforts and how you can get involved with #WestfieldCares, please visit https://www.westfield.com/westfieldcares. Organizations that wish to participate can email Lisa.Herrmann@urw.com or WestfieldCares@urw.com.





